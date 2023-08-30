FKA Twigs responds to Josh O’Connor revealing he joined a band in school to impress her (Getty)

FKA Twigs has responded to actor Josh O’Connor revealing he joined a band in secondary school in a bid to get her attention.

The Crown star, who grew up in Cheltenham, went to the same school as the artist, real name Tahliah Barnett, and shared the embarrassing lengths he went to get her attention after they appeared in a production of Bugsy Malone together.

Speaking in a new interview with GQ Hype, which was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the 33-year-old began: “I really shouldn’t be saying this, but it’s hilarious.

“I was in a band called Orange Output basically to try and get Twigs to go out with me.

The actor made the confession in a new interview with GQ Hype (Dan Martensen)

“I was the lead singer, and one of the lyrics I wrote was, ‘I’m addicted to crack, motherf***er.’ The closest thing I’d had to crack was Coco Pops.”

O’Connor claimed Twigs didn’t respond to his musical attempts for her affection at the time, insisting: “I don’t think she knows who I am.”

However, 35-year-old Twigs confirmed to the outlet via email that she did know who O’Connor was, despite his worry, and was in fact “very flattered” by his attempts.

The Cellophane songstress wrote: “I’m very flattered that he tried to do that because I was definitely not cool and not particularly popular.”

O’Connor has had small roles in Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders and a starring role in The Durrells alongside Keeley Hawes, before he was catapulted into the spotlight portraying a young King Charles III on season three and four of Netflix drama, The Crown.

O’Connor is set to next appear in film, Challengers (Dan Martensen)

The British actor will next be seen in tennis drama Challengers opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist, which was originally scheduled to open the Venice Film Festival.

However, its release has now been delayed until 26 April 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The feature is directed by Luca Guandagnino has previously brought Call Me By Your Name and last year’s romantic horror Bones and All to the big screen.

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now