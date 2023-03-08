FKA twigs goes Instagram official with boyfriend to ‘pip’ paparazzi ‘to the post’

FKA twigs posted that she wanted to ‘take control’ of her narrative by debuting her boyfriend (PA)

FKA twigs went Instagram official with photographer and film director Jordan Hemingway, who she credited for “restoring my faith in love”.

On Tuesday, the singer wrote that she wanted to “take control” of her narrative by revealing her new boyfriend before the paparazzi.

The musician, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, posted several photos, including a screenshot of an article that speculated about who her new “mystery man” was.

The carousel post also featured a snap of them sitting together at an event and a shirtless photo of the photographer.

Captioning her post, twigs wrote: “The whole of my career, I’ve been hunted for who I am dating. So this time I’m pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation.

“His name is Jordan Hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love.

“Pap pics will always be rough, so swipe for the hot pics. And now I’d like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs.”

Twigs’ post was met with praise by her friend and fans, with supermodel Naomi Campbell writing in the comments: “Good for you FKA twigs… Enjoy and privacy [red heart emoji].”

Julia Fox also commented several heart-eyed emojis, while Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor shared fire and red hearts emojis in support.

The Cellophane singer has been previously romantically linked to Robert Pattinson, and The 1975 frontman Matt Healy.

She was reportedly engaged to Pattinson in 2015, but the pair split in 2017.

In 2020, she filed a lawsuit alleging her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship from 2018 to 2019.

The Honey Boy actor has denied “each and every allegation” made against him by twigs. The case will go to trial this April in Los Angeles.

Speaking on her decision to go public with her accusations, she told GQ last year: “I just didn’t want anyone else to get hurt, and that trumped any way that I felt about what people may think about me now, positively or negatively.

“If I ever have children, I want them to know that I stood up for myself, and that’s important. And sometimes, standing up for yourself is messy.

“Sometimes it can cause more trauma, and sometimes it can be dividing. People don’t expect you to stand up for yourself, but I did and I’m proud of it, and what happened to me wasn’t right.”