Before FKA Twigs Was the Face of This Fragrance, She Sold It at a Department Store: 'Meant to Be!'

Tommy McArdle
·2 min read
FKA Twigs attends the World Premiere of "The King's Man" at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 06, 2021 in London, England.
FKA Twigs attends the World Premiere of "The King's Man" at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 06, 2021 in London, England.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

FKA Twigs' career is coming full circle.

The British singer-songwriter, 34, recently teamed up with Dutch fashion brand Viktor & Rolf to be the face of their new perfume, Good Fortune. Twigs, whose real name is Tahlia Debrett Barnett, told InStyle that she previously sold Flowerbomb, another Viktor & Rolf fragrance, at a retail job in England before she became famous.

"Years ago I used to work in a department store and [sold] Flowerbomb," Twigs told the publication. "I've always found an affinity for the brand."

"Everything in life is kind of meant to be and you sort of follow the signs, do your best with everything that's thrown at you," she added of the partnership.

RELATED: FKA Twigs Gets Vulnerable on New Single 'Killer' About the Dark 'Effects of Heartbreak'

Viktor & Rolf's Good Fortune is "magnified by luxurious jasmine at its center and infused with creamy and captivating bourbon vanilla," according to the brand's website. Twigs told InStyle that the middle jasmine notes are her personal favorite scent, calling it, "this beautiful floral kiss."

The Grammy-nominated performer added that the vanilla scent reminds her of a "mother's milk," adding, "Natural vanilla is a very all-knowing note. There's something inherently very nurturing about it."

FKA Twigs arrives at The NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, 2022 in London, England.
FKA Twigs arrives at The NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, 2022 in London, England.

Dave Benett/Getty

RELATED: FKA Twigs Announces New Mixtape Caprisongs: 'My Journey Back to Myself'

The "Killer" singer told InStyle that she views wearing perfume as "almost part of a ritual."

"It's about controlling your own world, but from the inside out," she shared. "Controlling the world that's inside of you and then how that could spill out into our everyday lives."

As for partnering with Viktor & Rolf, Twigs said the brand "just felt like a world that I would easily be able to fit into."

Twigs also opened up about joining forces with the brand for the fragrance's launch including a feature film directed by Andrew Thomas Huang in which she stars as a "hypnotic fortune teller," according to InStyle.

"When something's authentic and when it feels real, people will connect with it, whether that's one person or a hundred million people. It kind of takes pressure away because you know it's real," she explained.

