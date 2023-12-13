FK Crvena zvezda vs Man City: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds

Manchester City are in Belgrade tonight to round off their Champions League group stage against Crvena zvezda.

The Serbs managed to cause the defending champions an issue in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium, taking the lead before Julian Alvarez inspired a 3-1 win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Whatever the result here, City will top Group G to earn a seeding in the last-16 while Zvezda are doomed to finish bottom and depart European competition at this stage.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crvena zvezda vs Man City is scheduled for a 5.45pm GMT kick-off tonight, Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The match will take place at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade.

Where to watch Crvena zvezda vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Crvena zvezda vs Man City team news

City's main worry is Erling Haaland, who will not feature in Serbia after picking up a foot injury.

The Norwegian striker was left at home for the win at Luton and is in a race to feature against Crystal Palace on the weekend.

Jeremy Doku is also pushing to recover from injury with Kevin De Bruyne out. Guardiola is likely to rotate his line-up and perhaps provide opportunities for young players.

Erling Haaland is set to miss out for Man City (PA)

Crvena zvezda vs Man City prediction

Even a weakened City side should seal a win to cruise into the knockouts with a 100 per cent record.

Man City to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The 3-1 win for City in September is their only previous competitive meeting with Zvezda.

Crvena zvezda vs Man City match odds

Crvena zvezda: 7/1

Man City: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).