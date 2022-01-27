Fixing of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
27 January 2022
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 31 January 2022
Effective from 31 January 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 31 January 2022 to 29 April 2022:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030482922, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 31 January 2022: 0.9750% pa
DK0030504915, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 31 January 2022: 0.4530% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
