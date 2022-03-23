Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 March 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 25 March 2022

Effective from 25 March 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 25 March 2022 to 27 June 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 25 March 2022: 0.5070% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment



