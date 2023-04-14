Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
14 April 2023
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 18 April 2023
Effective from 18 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 18 April 2023 to 18 July 2023:
Uncapped bonds
NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 18 April 2023: 7.3200% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment