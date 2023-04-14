Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

14 April 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES     

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 18 April 2023

Effective from 18 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 18 April 2023 to 18 July 2023:

Uncapped bonds
NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 18 April 2023: 7.3200% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment