Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 December 2022
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2023
Effective from 1 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.6840% pa
DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.6840% pa
DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4220% pa
DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4220% pa
DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4220% pa
DK0009531998, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4220% pa
DK0009532103, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.3018% pa
DK0009536609, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.5440% pa
DK0009538654, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.4840% pa
DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4220% pa
DK0009539702, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.2618% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
