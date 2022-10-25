Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 25 October 2022

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 October 2022

Effective from 27 October 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 October 2022 to 27 January 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482849, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 October 2022: 2.9170% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment



