Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2022 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
23 December 2021
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2022
Effective from 1 January 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009508319, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1926% pa
DK0009520017, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1825% pa
DK0009521338, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1724% pa
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0620% pa
DK0009516411, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1960% pa
DK0009518979, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1352% pa
DK0009519787, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2163% pa
DK0009522146, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1960% pa
DK0009523037, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2365% pa
DK0009524514, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1858% pa
DK0009526485, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2163% pa
DK0009526568, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.0743% pa
DK0009526642, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1149% pa
DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.3480% pa
DK0009528267, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2264% pa
DK0009528341, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1656% pa
DK0009530834, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2568% pa
DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.4080% pa
DK0009532376, (32G), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2670% pa
DK0009533770, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2872% pa
DK0009534075, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1656% pa
DK0009534158, (32G), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1149% pa
DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0000% pa
DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0000% pa
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 December 2021
Effective from 27 December 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 December 2021 to 25 March 2022:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 27 December 2021: 0.4120% pa
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 December 2021
Effective from 27 December 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 December 2021 to 28 March 2022:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 December 2021: 0.4120% pa
DK0030494851, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 December 2021: 0.1620% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
