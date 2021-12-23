Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2022 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 December 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2022

Effective from 1 January 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009508319, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1926% pa

DK0009520017, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1825% pa

DK0009521338, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1724% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0620% pa

DK0009516411, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1960% pa

DK0009518979, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1352% pa

DK0009519787, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2163% pa

DK0009522146, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1960% pa

DK0009523037, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2365% pa

DK0009524514, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1858% pa

DK0009526485, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2163% pa

DK0009526568, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.0743% pa

DK0009526642, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1149% pa

DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.3480% pa

DK0009528267, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2264% pa

DK0009528341, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1656% pa

DK0009530834, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2568% pa

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.4080% pa

DK0009532376, (32G), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2670% pa

DK0009533770, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.2872% pa

DK0009534075, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1656% pa

DK0009534158, (32G), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.1149% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0000% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0000% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 December 2021

Effective from 27 December 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 December 2021 to 25 March 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 27 December 2021: 0.4120% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 December 2021

Effective from 27 December 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 December 2021 to 28 March 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 December 2021: 0.4120% pa

DK0030494851, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 December 2021: 0.1620% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

