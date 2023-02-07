'Fixer Upper' Fans Rally Around Chip and Joanna Gaines After They Share Emotional Post

It's true what they say — time flies when you're having fun! Chip and Joanna Gaines have reached a major milestone, and we're getting a little emotional just thinking about it.

Let's rewind it back to 2003. The Fixer Upper duo had just tied the knot and the two embarked on an adventure to open Magnolia in Waco, Texas. "We didn't have much figured out in the way of numbers and finances, but we believed in each other," wrote Chip in a blog post. Little did they know what the future held.

The two took a trip down memory lane in an emotional Instagram post to celebrate 20 years of Magnolia — a dream that grew into an empire. The caption began, "It’s hard to believe, but this October will mark 20 years of @magnolia... it’s been quite a ride (to say the least) but we wouldn’t trade any of it for the world."

With a quick slideshow, including this adorable snapshot...

Magnolia

...Chip and Joanna showcased some of their favorite memories together, including their first day of Fixer Upper, events at the Silos, spending time with the kids of St. Jude, renovating a historic castle and more.

Fans bombarded the anniversary post with their favorite memories in Waco and many congratulations. "You guys are the best, whenever I have a rough day I just watch your videos to make me smile," wrote one Fixer Upper fan. "Cannot believe it’s been 20 [years] already! Seems like 10 [years]. Times flies!" said another.

Chip's Magnolia blog post continued with, "For better or worse, we've trusted our gut instincts and held on to faith with a white-knuckled grip, trusting that no matter how something may appear on the surface, there's always beauty waiting to be revealed underneath."



From a small storefront in Waco to a television network, books, retail and a travel destination, it's clear that Chip and Joanna have tackled some major feats since 2003. Even with a growing family, the duo aren't showing any signs of slowing down and Chip boasts that they're "just getting started."

