Fixed-rate mortgage or tracker? How to tackle rising interest rates

Fixed-rate mortgage or tracker?

With the mortgage market in chaos, anyone whose mortgage deal is coming to an end may well be at a loss of what to do for the best. Fixing now is expensive, but opting for a tracker might mean you come unstuck if the Bank Rate rises steeply.

The Bank of England increased interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 5pc in June, as it continue to battle with stubbornly-high inflation which stuck at 8.7pc in May.

More worrying, so-called core inflation rose to 7.1pc, the highest level since 1992, amid fears domestic inflation is out of control. This could encourage the Bank to keep increasing the benchmark interest rates longer than previously expected. Earlier this year, it was predicted to peak at 4.75pc – but now peaks of 5.75pc and 6pc are looking increasingly likely.

As a result, banks have been scrambling to price these changes into their mortgage deals, causing many of the biggest lenders to frequently withdraw huge swathes of their mortgage offers, before relaunching them at much higher rates.

Many households have been biding their time on tracker rates, pegged to central interest rates, as fixed-rate deals soared in price at the end of last year.

Trackers were priced significantly lower than the average fixed-rate mortgage during the economic fallout which followed the mini-Budget last year.

When mortgage rates peaked in mid-November the average two-year fix was priced at 6.65pc, while the average two-year tracker rate was 3.77pc – an interest saving of £360 each month on a £150,000 loan.

Homeowners piled in and there are now thought to be as many as 1.6 million households on variable rates.

Is it a bad time to fix?

Trackers looked less attractive when, just a few weeks ago, fixed term rates were cooling off and commonly sitting at around 4pc. However, fixed-rate deals have now shot up in price. The average two-year fixed rate is now around 6.19pc, according to Moneyfacts, while the typical two-year tracker is 5.49pc – likely to rise soon, given the recent Bank Rate hike. A borrower with a £200,000 loan could save £85 a month in interest by opting for the tracker.

Adrian Anderson, of broker Anderson Harris, said: “Tracker rates are cheaper than fixed rates but the anticipation is that the Bank Rate will increase next Thursday. In a week’s time, the discounted tracker rates that are cheaper today could be the same or more expensive than fixed rates.”

Mr Anderson said the recent spike in fixed rates has pushed some to consider trackers with no penalties, which means they can come out of the deal when they want to without paying early repayment charges.

He said: “These are people who still want the flexibility of having a tracker, maybe they have other assets they can use to overpay the mortgage if they want to. Fixed rates are more restrictive in that you can usually only pay 10pc of the balance a year.”

Options to bring down your mortgage costs – and how much it could save you

People who have a more comfortable financial position tend to be more likely to choose tracker rates, while others who are worried about how they would cope with a potential spike in their mortgage costs are opting for five-year fixes, he said.

Some are also concerned about falling property prices in the next two years and how they could impact the value of their equity – the more equity they have, the lower the rate they are typically eligible for.

There is no ceiling on how high repayments could rise, and their volatile nature means tracker mortgages are not appropriate for households that prize certainty over savings.

Where can I find the best deal?

There is an escalating price war between lenders who are competing for business to hit lending targets.

The average two-year fixed rate has risen to 6.19pc in June, up from 5.26pc in May, while the typical five-year rate is now at 5.82pc, up from 4.97pc the month before, according to Moneyfacts.

The best two-year fixed rate mortgage, for a 40pc deposit, is 5.23pc with Santander with a £999 fee. The best five-year fix is 4.83pc, also with Santander. By comparison, the cheapest two-year tracker mortgage is 0.15 percentage points above the Bank Rate.

It is important to remember that the lowest interest rates do not necessarily equate to the best deal. High fees can sometimes outweigh marginal savings on similarly priced interest rates.

How long should I fix for?

The cost of borrowing this year will remain inflated, serving as a shock for households coming off rates fixed two or five years ago. More than 1.4 million borrowers will pay higher rates this year as their fixed deal comes to an end, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The Bank Rate is now forecast to peak close to 6pc towards the end of 2023 (see chart below) – earlier this year experts thought it was unlikely to breach 4.5pc.

Mr Hollingworth said whether to ditch a tracker for a fixed rate now was the “£1m question”.

He said borrowers looking for a stop gap while the market was volatile “may want to lock into a fix now as although rates had reduced substantially they have now been pushed back up due to the sticky inflation figures”.

But those who are “playing the long game”, may want to hold on, he said.

“The forecasts suggest that once inflation eases, there will be a falling back in interest rates which a tracker would follow down. There remains a good deal of uncertainty though, and the Bank Rate is unlikely to be seen as being as close to its peak as previously thought, given the stubborn inflation figures.

“Anyone holding firm with a tracker should brace themselves for more Bank Rate rises before it becomes clearer when and how far Bank Rate will fall.”

Should I lock in a new deal early?

If you need to remortgage in the next three to six months, it may be possible to secure a new mortgage deal now and it will still be valid by the time you need to actually make the switch.

Locking in a new deal now – whether it’s for a tracker or a fixed-rate – may shield you from further rises to come. After all, there are six more base rate decisions to come before the end of the year, by which time the mortgage market could look very different.

Having a new mortgage lined up ahead of time will also save you from spending any time on your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR), which will almost certainly charge far more interest than any fixed or tracker options.

Mr Hollingworth said: “Once an application is made a deal will be secured and that could be done up to six months before the end of the current deal.

“That will mean that borrowers are protected against any further rises in fixed rates, but they can still change to a new deal if rates improve in the meantime.”

It’s a good idea to speak to a mortgage broker to assess your options before making any firm decisions.

If you’re concerned about whether your budget will be able to stretch to higher mortgage costs, talk to your lender. Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “With recent Which? research finding that some 700,000 people missed a rent or mortgage payment in April, and interest rates at the highest levels since 2008, many mortgage owners coming to the end of their term will understandably be concerned about their situation.

“Mortgage lenders are obliged to offer support to their customers, so those struggling to meet mortgage payments should speak to their lender about what help is available. Doing so will not affect your credit rating. Further support may come in the form of temporary break from payments, interest-only repayments or extending the term of the mortgage.”

This article was first published on February 2, 2023, and is kept updated with the latest information.

