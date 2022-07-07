Pound rises as Boris Johnson prepares to resign – live updates

Boris Johnson - JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images

Sterling has pushed higher as markets took comfort from reports Boris Johnson will resign as prime minister.

The pound rose 0.5pc against the dollar to $1.1976, climbing off two-year lows.

The currency move reflects hopes among traders that Johnson’s departure will usher in a period of less political instability under a new leader.

Markets also pushed higher following the reports, with the domestically-focused FTSE 250 extended its gains to just under 1pc.

Boris Johnson is set to give a statement to the nation later today announcing his resignation. He will remain in place until a successor is chosen in the autumn.

Earlier today, newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi called on the Prime Minister to "do the right thing and go now". However, he's expected to stay in place amid concerns about instability in financial markets.

10:20 AM

UK equities shrug off Johnson exit

The FTSE 250 – London’s mid-cap stock index, a decent bellwether for the domestic economy – briefly popped higher after news of Boris Johnson’s resignation first broke. It has now pulled back, so it seems safe to say investors aren’t too concerned about the news.

10:06 AM

More reaction: Financial markets prefer certainty

The analysis just keeps coming. Mike Owens at Saxo Markets says the boost to markets is likely a result of greater political certainty.

We’ve seen GBP pop about 0.5pc higher on news that Boris Johnson has decided to resign as prime minister. Although predominately driven by the strong dollar, another less significant factor pushing the pound lower over recent weeks has been the political uncertainty, so I think we can expect to see some relief being priced into the UK currency as more details of Johnson’s plan to step down are announced. Financial markets prefer certainty, and this situation is no different. We also see the FTSE 250 hitting the highs of the session, although it’s a strong morning for European equities in general and difficult to attribute much of the move to the political headlines.

Story continues

10:00 AM

Reaction: Lower taxes may come alongside higher interest rates

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says Boris Johnson's departure may mean fiscal policyhas to be a bit looser and monetary policy has to be a bit tighter.

Those implications largely depend on the winner and their attitude towards Brexit and fiscal policy. Someone leaning more to the right, like Liz Truss and to a lesser extent Penny Mordaunt, may be more inclined to play hardball in the negotiations over the Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, which may mean the pound is weaker than otherwise and inflation is higher for longer. But someone like Rishi Sunak or Jeremy Hunt, may take a more constructive attitude regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol and relations with the EU. That may mean the pound is stronger than otherwise, thereby easing some of the inflationary pressure. Perhaps the key point is that all candidates will have to lean towards lower taxation to have a chance of being voted in by Conservative Party members. What would matter most is whether that comes alongside some desire for fiscal discipline or an ideological want for lower taxes regardless. The latter may add to inflationary pressure if it leads to a net loosening in fiscal policy, while the former may not if lower taxes are funded by higher taxes elsewhere and/or spending cuts. Overall, it’s important not to overstate the economic implications of what is undoubtedly a big political event. And a lot depends on who is the next PM. But to the extent it does matter for the economy, the door to looser fiscal policy may have been nudged open. However, that may just mean the Bank of England has to raise interest rates further to offset any resulting boost to inflation.

09:57 AM

Reaction: All eyes on PM's replacement

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, says all eyes will be on who replaces Johnson, but recession concerns and the Bank of England's efforts to tackle inflation remain the priorty.

So far, GBP has taken the political uncertainty in its stride, and actually posted modest gains this morning on the headlines that Johnson was planning to resign. Markets were already fully expecting him to go, but news of an imminent resignation, and the avoidance of a likely messy and potentially ugly removal from office, has given the pound a modest leg up. Attention among traders will now turn to who will replace the outgoing PM. At present, there is no clear candidate to replace Johnson, with bookmakers fairly evenly torn between half a dozen or more candidates, though Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Ben Wallace appear to be frontrunners. Until a clear favourite emerges, we won’t have any real read on potential policy implications. That said, we think that any policy changes will likely have limited implication for sterling, which we expect to be driven more by ongoing UK recession concerns and Bank of England monetary policy.

09:54 AM

Chart: PM exit gives boost to pound

09:54 AM

More reaction: Pound braced for further losses

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, also issues a warning on the tricky road ahead for the pound.

Markets have not been massively perturbed by the political machinations – there is not a deep political risk to UK assets here. But I would stress that the outcome from the PM’s exit mean tax cuts are more likely to happen sooner, whoever is in Number 10 when autumn comes around. Looser fiscal policy is the likely result of political pressures – the ‘cost of living crisis’ looms large – which would only make it harder to tame inflation; all of which is likely weighing on the pound still. Options markets indicated traders are increasingly positioned for further losses. Three’s a crowd in any marriage: weak politics, weak economy and weak central banks make for unhappy bedfellows that engender higher-for-longer inflation.

09:41 AM

Reaction: New PM has a massive job on their hands

Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at financial brokerage XTB, says pressure on the pound will remain despite an immediate relief from the Prime Minister's exit.

The resignation of Boris Johnson as UK PM will breath a sigh of relief for UK investors as it curtails the uncertainty of a government in name only. We saw some instant buying in the GBP which gained against the euro as investors reacted to the news of his impending resignation. Make no mistake however, the GBP remains severely weak due to the dire state of the UK economy which is underperforming its peers, likely to enter into a recession while the Bank of England refuses to hike interest rates aggressively to deal with the escalating inflation. The new Prime Minister – whoever that is – has a massive job on their hands.

09:34 AM

Reaction: No new leader can change the macro outlook

FX analyst Viraj Patel is sceptical about the move in the pound this morning.

He says no new Tory leader has a "magic wand" to fix the broader economic problems such as surging inflation and a looming slowdown.

This, he says, is what's driving sterling much more than the "messy" political situation.

⚠️ The pound is actually rallying on rumours Boris has resigned. This is a head fake... no new Tory leader has a magic wand to change the UK macro outlook or the UK current account deficit - which is what has been driving the pound lower. Sell on rallies. UK politics messy $GBP pic.twitter.com/IDHFnsUjUD — Viraj Patel (@VPatelFX) July 7, 2022

09:28 AM

Boris Johnson to stay on until autumn

Some more details are emerging about Boris Johnson's plans to resign.

The Prime Minister is set to make a statement to the nation later today, when he'll announce his resignation.

The BBC's Chris Mason says he'll stay in place until a successor is selected in the autumn.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who called on Johnson to quit, said he would stay in his role to protect national security.

It looks like Nadhim Zahawi will also remain as Chancellor amid fears about instability in financial markets.

He will serve as PM until a successor is elected in the autumn — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) July 7, 2022

09:24 AM

Markets push higher

As well as gains for the pound, stocks are also taking comfort from Boris Johnson's looming resignation.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 has extended its gains, with a rise of 0.9pc.

It's the first real sign of movement in the markets as a result of the political turmoil upending Westminster. Still, investors remain far more focus on broader economic concerns such as surging inflation and the risk of a recession.

09:19 AM

Pound rises on Boris Johnson resignation

It's now all but confirmed – Boris Johnson is resigning.

The Prime Minister has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, PA reports.

A new Tory leader is set to be in place by the party conference in October.

The news has pushed the pound 0.5pc higher against the dollar, with traders hoping for an end to the political turmoil.

09:01 AM

Currys shares jump despite inflation warning

Shares in Currys have leapt to the top of the mid-cap index this morning even after it warned surging inflation will dent profits next year.

The electronics retailer posted an increase in pre-tax profits to £186m over the year to the end of April, up from £156m in the previous year.

Currys told investors it was buoyed by £69m in savings through cost-cutting, which helped to offset around £50m of cost inflation in the operations of running its stores, particularly from higher energy bills.

Shares rose more than 7pc to the top of the FTSE 250.

However, the company said it expects profits to drop to between £130m and £150m in the new financial year due to "the current economic outlook and inflationary headwinds".

Chief executive Alex Baldock said inflation had picked up "harder and faster" than expected.

08:51 AM

Nadhim Zahawi says Boris must go now

Nadhim Zahawi has told Boris Johnson he must resign now.

In a letter posted on Twitter, the newly-appointed Chancellor said things would "only get worse".

He added: "You must do the right thing and go now."

Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country. You must do the right thing and go now. pic.twitter.com/F2iKT1PhvC — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) July 7, 2022

08:43 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has climbed for a second day as investors shrugged off political turmoil as Boris Johnson clings on to power.

The blue-chip index rose 1.2pc, with energy and mining stocks among the biggest risers.

Shell gained more than 2pc after it revealed a $1bn windfall from soaring energy prices and reversed up to $4.5bn in previous writedowns. BP jumped 3.8pc.

Persimmon was the biggest faller, dropping 5.7pc after it said the number of homes it delivered in the first half was lower than expected. This dragged down rival housebuilders including Berkeley, Barratt and Taylor Wimpey.

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain also slumped 5pc after it said the cost-of-living crisis had hit its gaming revenues.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.8pc. Currys was the biggest winner, gaining more than 8pc after its results.

08:27 AM

Jet2 blasts 'inexcusable' airport disruption

Jet2 travel chaos - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Jet2 has taken aim at "inexcusable" airport chaos as the holiday firm warned its performance in the year ahead will depend on how quickly services can return to normal.

The group said it has been "directly impacted" by the disruption as it laid bare the troubles caused by airports and suppliers being "woefully ill-prepared and poorly resourced".

It said customers have had to endure a "very much poorer experience" than they should have, with passengers hit by flight delays, cancellations, long queues, baggage handling problems, and a lack of onboard catering supplies.

The comments came as Jet2 reported operating losses narrowed to £323.9m for the year to the end of March, down from £336.1m the previous year.

Pre-tax losses widened to £388.8m from £341.3m.

Jet2 executive chairman Philip Meeson said: "Most of our 10 UK base airports have been woefully ill-prepared and poorly resourced for the volume of customers they could reasonably expect."

He said this was "inexcusable, bearing in mind our flights have been on sale for many months and our load factors are quite normal".

08:16 AM

Shell set for $1bn windfall from record fuel prices

Shell reckons it landed a windfall of more than $1bn (£840m) last quarter as surging fuel prices boosted its refining business.

The FTSE 100 energy giant said its indicative refining margin jumped to $28.04 a barrel in the second quarter – up from $10.23 in the first three months of the year.

That increase is expected to have a positive impact of between $800m and $1.2bn.

It's the first sign of how oil companies have benefited from a recent surge in fuel prices that have left motorists forking out record sums at the pumps.

Shell also expects reversals of between $3.5bn and $4.5bn on previously impaired assets after revising up its long-term oil price predictions.

The company took a $3.9bn impairment in the first quarter stemming from its planned exit from assets in Russia.

08:09 AM

Elon Musk fathered twins with one of his top executives

Elon Musk twins - Saul Martinez/Getty Images

ICYMI – an explosive story from overnight reveals Elon Musk's total count of children has risen to nine.

The Tesla chief and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, had twins in November 2021, according to a Business Insider report. In April, Mr Musk and Ms Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name, the report said, citing court documents. A month later, a Texas judge approved the petition, the report added. It also said Ms Zilis has recently been floated as one of the people Mr Musk could tap to run Twitter after his $44bn deal acquisition. Ms Zilis, 36, is identified on her LinkedIn profile as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by Mr Musk, 51.

​Read the full story here

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open, extending its run of gains after a sell-off earlier in the week.

The blue-chip index rose just shy of 1pc to 7,177 points.

07:55 AM

House prices jump at fastest pace since 2007

UK house prices have shrugged off fears of a market slowdown, rising at their fastest monthly pace since early 2007 in June.

A continued shortage in supply combined with strong demand drove prices up for a 12th consecutive month. Prices rose 1.8pc from May and were 13pc ahead of the same month last year.

The average price of a home is now £294,845, according to Halifax.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said:

The UK housing market defied any expectations of a slowdown. The supply-demand imbalance continues to be the reason house prices are rising so sharply. Demand is still strong – though activity levels have slowed to be in line with pre-Covid averages – while the stock of available properties for sale remains extremely low.

07:48 AM

Russian oil could be capped at $60 a barrel

The US and its allies are said to have discussed capping the price of Russian oil at between $40 and $60.

The range spans from what is believed to be Russia’s marginal cost of production and the price of its oil before its invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

G7 countries and the EU have already agreed to phase out Russian oil imports, but Moscow has simply ramped up supplies to other countries.

Russia is still pulling in more than $600m (£502m) a day from oil. Benchmark Brent crude is currently trading at around $100 a barrel.

07:43 AM

Putin orders businesses to help fix weapons

Good morning.

Putin is tightening his grip over businesses and workers as the Russian economy begins to falter.

The Kremlin has proposed new laws that would force private businesses to repair tanks and weapons and make new goods for the military.

It would also force "special measures" on workers, including night shifts and overtime.

The drastic move reflects Russia's difficulties as its war in Ukraine drags on and sanctions continue to hammer the economy.

Earlier this week the Kremlin unveiled £24bn of spending cuts over the next three years as Russia braces for a recession.

5 things to start your day

1) US buyer cleared for takeover of British nuclear sub supplier - Ultra Electronics will be sold to Boston-based Advent International

2) Six Nations Rugby chairman denies conspiring to destroy Phones 4U - Ronan Dunne testified that he attended a secret lunch with Olaf Swantee but did not discuss pricing strategies

3) HSBC to sell Russian division to banking tycoon - Lender under pressure from ministers to 'fully condemn' Kremlin's war

4) Nadhim Zahawi’s fight for tax cuts in the face of brutal economics - Time is not on the side of the new Chancellor with his colleagues in open revolt

5) Inside the corporate war engulfing Ben & Jerry’s activist agenda - Serving up social justice leaves sour taste for Unilever

What happened overnight

Tokyo shares opened higher this morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising 0.7pc.

In contrast, Hong Kong stocks opened down. The Hang Seng Index dropped 1pc and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.22 points, to 3,353.13.

However, the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06pc.

Coming up today