Who can fix British theatre? Gareth Southgate

A new play about England manager Gareth Southgate will be staged at the National this summer

Last weekend, I went to see Ava Wong Davies’s new play Graceland at the Royal Court Theatre in London. This was a thoughtful, lo-fi monologue about coercive control, and certainly didn’t deserve the emotive content warning which I was offered (and which I declined to read) by the usher. In this age of trigger warnings, such mollycoddling is not unusual, but what suddenly struck me is the gulf that has opened up in British theatre – between the crass behaviour of some of those attending populist entertainment and the apparently neurotic sensitivity expected of people coming to the “highbrow” end of things.

For while theatre-makers (mainly) in the subsidised sector talk about creating safe spaces for their performers and hand-holding their almost exclusively middle-class audiences to the nth degree, the more populist shows are currently under siege in an Anglo-Saxon way not seen since Shakespeare’s day. Back then, those who were standing – the groundlings – chatted throughout the performances, threw fruit and kept leaving the auditorium to have a wee (presumably something to do with all the ale they were drinking).

Prostitutes and cutpurses were also commonly sighted, and while we haven’t regressed quite that far, it feels like things are grim. Recently, at a performance of Jersey Boys in Edinburgh, the police had to be called when a fight broke out between audience members, and I have heard anecdotally of theatre managers having to deal with tanked up hen and stag parties at various West End musicals.

It’s a critical situation, and not something that has merely been amplified by “snowflakes”. Performers themselves have suffered – not simply because they have to make themselves heard, but because they are sometimes in physical danger. In 2019, the cast of The Wolf of Wall Street were issued with panic alarm buttons, following two incidents of sexual assault being reported at a similarly immersive production.

Certainly, steps are now being taken to curb our basest instincts. The Ambassador Theatre Group, which is the largest theatre operator in the UK, is now working with producers to tone down the marketing of shows which invoke a party atmosphere and seem intent on promising something akin to the last days of Rome.

This week, the Princes Theatre in Clacton (housed in the town hall) said it was considering conflict training for front-of-house staff due to workers being assaulted by inebriated patrons. How times have changed: as a 10-year-old, I sang It Came Upon the Midnight Clear on the Princes’ stage, and to my knowledge failed to cause a riot (actually I probably stunned the audience into a stupor).

In all seriousness, though, I think that the paying public need to get a grip. Chattering throughout a performance and the failure to turn off mobile phones have long been bugbears of those in the industry. But I have a suspicion that bad behaviour – some serious, some simply annoying – has increased, emerging from the debris of lockdown where people were used to letting it all hang out at home. In the same way that commuters now infuriate me (is it just me?) by watching TV shows loudly on their phones, so theatre audiences are increasingly treating the stalls like their sitting rooms. One colleague told me that, during a trip to see Frozen in the West End, somebody pulled out a packet of Ritz crackers and proceeded to eat the whole lot (noisily). Those in pursuit of mainstream theatrical thrills have, it seems, gone feral.

This schism in British theatre, between the populist and the highfalutin, has widened at a time when there is so much talk about inclusivity, and the widening of demographics. Funnily enough, up until the 19th century, anything that we would consider highbrow was enjoyed by all, except it didn’t happen in some sort of classless utopia – seats were demarcated depending on how much you could afford. In the end, the working class were sent packing to the music halls, and entertainment was played out along class lines. Those who think that theatre is some sort of exclusive club today need to blame our heavy-whiskered forefathers for the cultural apartheid.

Discord: police were called to a performance of Jersey Boys when a fight broke out in the audience - Mark Senior

Yet even after that, for the second half of the 20th century and for more than a decade in the next, all forms of theatre did happily coexist, with audiences generally appreciative and engaged. To my knowledge, there were never reports of a drunken brawl during a performance of Starlight Express.

I do not want to advocate a nanny state, but I think both the commercial and the subsidised sector could work together to come up with a common etiquette for the theatre-going public – which would include zero tolerance on bottles of alcohol and violence on the one hand, and a friendly, approachable atmosphere free of potentially alienating content warnings on the other. If theatre wants to be fully inclusive, then it needs a unified approach among those who run the venues. I also think that institutions need to think about the sort of audience member they want to nurture – in essence all should be welcome, as long as they are responsive and respectful. The usual barriers which exist for those who feel theatre might not be for them could then be gently eroded.

Actually, it seems fitting to consider this in the week that the National Theatre has announced a new play, Dear England, by James Graham, starring Joseph Fiennes as men’s football manager Gareth Southgate which is likely to attract a very diverse crowd. Football and theatre are traditionally poles apart in terms of audience behaviour, and gentle Gareth has done much to advocate change in the beautiful game. Perhaps he can do the same for theatregoers, too.