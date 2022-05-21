Fiverr International Ltd.'s (NYSE:FVRR) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Fiverr International Ltd.'s (NYSE:FVRR) future prospects. Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. The US$1.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$65m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$64m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Fiverr International's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 9 of the American Online Retail analysts is that Fiverr International is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$1.1m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 73% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Fiverr International given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fiverr International currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

