FivebalanceUSA Set to Expand Its User Base Exponentially

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the first and only company publicly known to date to use blockchain technology to fight depression and anxiety, FivebalanceUSA is one of a handful of Companies listed on Coinmarketcap and trading on exchanges that has a real product fighting real world problems. FivebalanceUSA has accomplished a couple of milestones to help bring awareness to the Company and its mission to take on mental health issues.



FiveBalanceUSA is a unique startup that has developed a self-improvement application available for free on the Google Play store. The app intends to serve people dealing with depression by rewarding them with the FBN cryptocurrency upon achieving their personal customized goals in 5F categories - Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith.

The FiveBalance app incentivises users with FBN cryptocurrency to meet their life goals.

Depression and mental health problems are no longer trivial issues and are very prevalent in people of all ages worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, depression is a leading cause of disability and has life-altering effects. Severe depression can result in suicide, a leading cause of death in teenagers and people in their twenties.

Depression is caused by a complicated interaction of social, psychological, and biological factors. Still, the condition is manageable by personal efforts, proper guidance, and using prevention techniques. These methods can lead to self-improvement, and everyone dealing with this situation can live a less stressful and more productive life.

FivebalanceUSA's mission is to support all these people who desire to have a prosperous and productive life. FivebalanceUSA will be releasing a followup article with resources to help individuals facing anxiety and subclinical depression caused from the stresses of dealing with Covid19 and the many hardships this pandemic has created. Articles with resources on emergency shelter, food, healthcare, as well as free counseling and where to go to for financial aid will soon be released in the mobile app. These resources will also be announced in a press release to assist and aid individuals that currently do not have access to the app or internet services.

Building partnerships

FivebalanceUSA is currently in discussions with Volunteers of America staff regarding using their self improvement tools. Volunteers of America is celebrating their 125th year of providing much needed services to Veterans, Families in need, Homeless individuals, Women who have been subjected to domestic violence, and many other important at risk groups. This will allow for the clients of Volunteers of America to have access to the Fivebalance mobile app. The Volunteers of America organization serves on average 1.5 million people a year and counting. With the mental and physical stress created by Covid-19 as well as many other situations, Free resources for individuals to have access to is not just a great idea, it's mandatory at this point.

You can learn more about Volunteers of America and how they have been helping individuals for over a century on their website https://www.voa.org/about-us

Innovative ideas are nothing new for FivebalanceUSA

So it's not surprising that FivebalanceUSA has unveiled the first ever scannable QRcode medallion. In keeping with our Hip Hop roots and trend setting style, Our V.P of finance Mr. Perry Francis has crafted a one off QRcode medallion which he uses as his business card.

FivebalanceUSA is using Hip Hop as a means of opening a conversation on how to deal with depression and anxiety. Music has always been a global form of expression, and a bridge to breaking down boundaries, and they believe this will be a great medium to start a conversation that many find very difficult to initiate. FivebalanceTV has launched and will be a 24 hour streaming of crypto currency/mental health programming featuring artists, music, and much much more. @Ari Melber, We would love to come to the Beat and talk to you about how we are using blockchain and Hip Hop to fight mental health issues. Our phone lines are open.

FivebalanceUSA is actively seeking investors and advisors to help them in their quest to stamp out depression and anxiety, and to give individuals around the world a better quality of life. This is also an official request to the engineers of Dogecoin about a collaboration to include Doge as rewards for premium members of the Fivebalance mobile app.

