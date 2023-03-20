Five Years Stronger - Seasons Retirement Communities Celebrates Anniversary of Seniorosity™ Program

Entering its fifth year, Seasons Retirement Communities is marking the anniversary of its corporate Seniorosity™ program, which is a volunteer-driven initiative aimed at giving back and supporting local communities across Alberta and Ontario.

Since its commencement, more than 200 residents of Seasons Retirement Communities have been devoting their time to community service by engaging in fundraising efforts, charitable donations, and random acts of kindness.

Seniorosity™ was launched in 2018 as a combination of the words "seniors" and "generosity," with the aim of providing Seasons' residents with opportunities to connect with people and organizations in the wider community and experience the benefits of volunteering. The program keeps seniors active while boosting their feelings of happiness and sense of purpose and fulfillment.

LeighAnne Voll, the Chief Operating Officer at Seasons Retirement Communities highlighted that the residents loved donating their time and value to local charity groups and organizations and sharing their wealth of knowledge.

“As valued members in their community, this program provides a great opportunity for residents to tap into their interests and make meaningful contributions and connections," she shared.

Seasons Milton Retirement Community's residents have made a significant impact on their communities, spreading cheer, goodwill, and generosity by organizing fundraising initiatives for causes and non-profit organizations, surprising neighbors and local care workers with appreciation baskets and homemade treats, and connecting with children at local schools.

Jennette Patterson, General Manager at Seasons Milton Retirement Community, said that the initiative has been a fun way for residents to engage in the needs of the local community and elevate their happiness through volunteerism.

“We're pleased to see how the Seniorosity program continues to grow and evolve each year, positively impacting the community at large as well as our residents,” she added.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter