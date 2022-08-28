Five ways to save money on DIY jobs

Harriet Meyer
·6 min read

Place your focus on the small jobs

The cost of materials for big home improvements such as loft conversions and extensions is soaring. Prices change all the time but Office for National Statistics figures show they are on average 26% higher than a year ago. In that period, the cost of steel bars, for example, has risen by about 58%.

However, you don’t need to extend your loft or replace your kitchen to transform your home. You can focus on smaller jobs such as replacing doors, handles and taps, and painting cabinets and wooden tables for a new look. There are lots of money-saving bloggers and upcycling influencers such as @crack_the_shutters, @ joannecondon and Shoestring Cottage that may offer inspiration.

Joanne Condon, the author of Furniture Crush, and an upcycling expert, says: “As the new trend of working from home collides with the rising cost of living, we need to look at how we can make better use of our homes without spending a fortune.

A brass door knob on a door
You can transform your home by focusing on small jobs such as replacing door handles or taps. Photograph: Peter Alvey/Alamy

“We also need to think of multifunctional uses when we think of items we already have in our homes. For example, old drawers can turn into mini herb gardens, planting pots, pet beds and wall shelves. You can upcycle a wardrobe into a pantry press or bookcase by shelving it.”

Buy ex-display or secondhand

If you want to take on the big jobs, you can buy former showroom kitchens and bathrooms at a fraction of their original price. The Used Kitchen Company has a wide range of ex-display kitchens and bathrooms. For example, one kitchen listed had a recommended retail price of £21,000 but was sold for £7,900.

Here you can also sell your old units and furniture on the website, or try eBay and Facebook Marketplace. You can find secondhand bathroom suites on these sites, and save on items such as new taps and showerheads.

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at the consumer body Which?, says: “Buying a pre-loved kitchen is an environmentally friendly way to cut costs.

“However, you should make sure you check all the dimensions before purchasing, and arrange a viewing to check the kitchen yourself, inside and out.

“Be aware that if you’re buying from a private seller you have less protection than when buying from a trader – the goods must be as described but they don’t have to disclose any faults.

Hand writing an estimate for home renovation
Get at least three quotes to compare the cost of the work.
 Photograph: Pens Forms/Alamy

“Make sure you check carefully for any issues when you see the kitchen and – if you find a fault and decide to go ahead with the purchase – find out whether they will be cheap to fix, as you don’t want to pay more than expected to rectify any significant faults.”

Plan your projects carefully

Get at least three quotes to compare the cost of any professional work, and request the total price including all the fixtures and fittings. Confirm the timeframe and the cost for the entire project in writing, too, so there are less likely to be nasty surprises.

The project cost will depend on several factors, including where you live, the amount of work needed and the size of your home. MyBuilder.com lists guide prices for standard projects such as loft extensions and double glazing jobs.

Noble Francis, the economics director at the Construction Products Association, says: “Plan and purchase the materials needed for the job in advance to avoid delays and cost rises down the line. The more materials that you or the builder will go to purchase from the merchant on the day during the project, the greater the cost.”

If you are buying several new fixtures and fittings, take the time to shop around and negotiate a package, with everything you need to install the parts included, too.

Loft extensions on houses
MyBuilder.com lists guide prices for projects such as loft extensions. Photograph: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

Choose the right finance for your work

How you finance home improvements depends on the cost of the project. If you are painting your house, you may be able to finance the cost from savings. Alternatively, some or all of the cost could be put on a credit card on a 0% interest deal for purchases, provided you can get a large enough credit limit.

For example, Sainsbury’s Bank, M&S Bank and Barclaycard are currently offering new applicants up to 24 months’ interest-free on purchases.

If you are borrowing more than £25,000, the cheapest option for many people is likely to be remortgaging

Andrew Hagger of the financial website MoneyComms.co.uk explains: “You’ll also benefit from section 75 protection on any purchases over £100 and below £30,000. So if you have any faults or disputes that you can’t resolve, you can ask your credit card provider to step in.”

If you need to borrow up to £25,000, you may want to check out unsecured personal loans. Rates remain low at between 3.1% and 3.5% for the best-buy loans – provided you have a good credit rating. You won’t pay set-up fees, unlike with mortgages. For example, if you borrowed £20,000 over five years from Tesco Bank on a rate of 3.2%, you would have to repay £360.74 a month. In total, you would repay £21,644.

If you are borrowing more than £25,000, the cheapest option for many people is likely to be remortgaging. If you are arriving at the end of your current home loan deal, you can remortgage to release some equity and grab a fixed-rate deal before interest rates rise again.

Check energy efficiency grants

As energy bills soar, you may be thinking about insulating your home in the run-up to the winter months. You could do this for free if you are with a big energy supplier, receive certain benefits and have an annual income of £16,190 or less.

Man lays loft insulation
Are you thinking about insulating your loft? Photograph: DWImages/Alamy

Under the Energy Company Obligation scheme, some people can get free or heavily subsidised loft and wall insulation if they claim particular benefits. There is a full list of qualifying benefits here. You can check if you qualify using the Simple Energy Advice calculator in England or Wales, or contact Home Energy Scotland.

Once you have checked whether you are eligible, you will need to contact your supplier to sort out a survey. You will either get the insulation installed for free, or receive a grant to cover some or all of the costs.

For the full list of suppliers signed up to the scheme, visit Ofgem’s website.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o