Five ways to plan Christmas with military precision

Three years ago, I enjoyed the most relaxing Christmas ever. It was a game-changer. There were stockings, heaps of presents, open fires, mulled wine, mince pies and a full turkey feast with all the trimmings. The only argument was over the placement of a certain domino in an intense game of Mexican Train. I had a lie-in every morning, snoozed after lunch on the sofa, and ate and drank like a king.

The secret? Delegation. That, and military-level planning.

My husband and I had rented a large house in Cornwall to which we invited both sets of parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and assorted hangers-on. I think we were about 14 or 15 in total, including children. But this was not my house, so I felt no obligation to play the gracious hostess − nor any inclination to organise and pay for the whole lot. With that in mind, I started sending emails in November, divvying up tasks − and associated costs.

I drew up a timetable for dinners for the six nights we were there: two people on duty each night, whose responsibility it was to plan, shop for, cook and wash up the meal to which they were assigned (including providing the wine). My husband and I took Christmas Day: we would bring and cook the turkey, with my sister on vegetables and everyone else contributing the other elements, from crackers to Christmas pudding.

Prior to arrival, I requested £20 from all attendees to cover the costs of a large online Tesco delivery, containing breakfast items, picnic-y lunch stuff, pre-dinner snacks and sundries including things like tinfoil and olive oil. At the same time, I drew up a Secret Santa for the adults. Everyone was bidden to bring a bottle of their favourite spirit, plus three stocking presents for other people and a decoration for the Christmas tree.

The week went like a dream. There were long walks on the beach, cosy drinks in the pub, raucous games by the fire − and best of all, everyone got to relax. Last year, we repeated the experiment with equally successful results.

This year? I’m hosting Christmas at home. So the timetable has come out again: meals have been assigned, festive food items requested, crackers delegated. I’ve booked my cleaner in for extra hours and signed up to a laundry service to cover the extra sheet-washing entailed in having guests to stay. I don’t have to worry about sourcing the goose or the gammon (already done by my aunt), making brandy butter (mother-in-law) or what to buy the uncle who has everything (Secret Santa again). The 25th will be as fuss-free as possible − and I’m kicking everyone out on Boxing Day.

My top tips for a military-level Christmas

1. The offense is the decisive form of war

Start early and get out in front. Let everyone know well in advance they will be expected to contribute; don’t take no for an answer.

2. Proper preparation prevents p---poor performance

You can never be too organised: dedicated Christmas planning notebook, memo on the fridge or full-on spreadsheet.

3. Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to

Delegating early allows you to divvy up the tasks according to what people will enjoy like getting a cheese aficionado to bring the Stilton.

4. No army is better than its soldiers

You do not − I repeat not − have to do this alone. Where would a sergeant major be without soldiers to shout at? You cannot face the battle that is Christmas without troops.

5. Plans are worthless, but planning is everything

There will be hitches. Someone will get ill. Somebody else will complain that Marks & Spencers has run out of brandy butter. But, just keep shouting those orders − and remember he (or she) who dares, wins.