Five ways Baltimore Ravens have changed since AFC title game loss to the Chiefs

While it’s true Thursday’s NFL Kickoff Game will be a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, the reality is the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have changed in many ways since they last faced off in January.

That’s not to say things are dire in Baltimore. The Ravens had the AFC’s best record in the 2023 season, and they are again seen as a favorite to win the North division and be a Super Bowl contender.

But fans who tune in to watch the Chiefs-Ravens game on Thursday night can expect to see some changes with Baltimore’s team. Here’s a closer look at those differences.

1. New running back

Gus Edwards ran the ball just three times, picking up 20 yards against the Chiefs in January. But he and fellow running back J.K. Dobbins signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason.

Baltimore’s new running back is someone who should be familiar to most NFL fans: Derrick Henry. He signed a two-year deal with the Ravens in March.

Henry, 30, has rushed for 1,000 or more yards in five of the past six seasons. He had 1,167 yards rushing a year ago on a league-most 280 carries. He has averaged 111.8 rushing yards per game against the Chiefs in four contests.

In an NFL.com story, Henry said he would have made a difference in the AFC Championship Game if he had been with the Ravens.

“I wish I could suit up that day watching the game,” Henry said. “But now it’s my turn, so got to take advantage of it. It’s going to be a hell of a game. The Chiefs are always tough, they’re solid on all three teams. Got to be locked in this week to be able to execute on Thursday.”

2. New defensive coordinator

After Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was hired by the Seahawks to be their new head coach, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh wasted little time in promoting from within his staff.

Zach Orr was elevated from inside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Will he offer up some new wrinkles for the Chiefs? Time will tell, but coach John Harbaugh is bullish on Orr.

“He knows our players and understands our standard as well as anyone,” Harbaugh said, per the team’s website. “I’m confident that he is prepared to take on the challenge of continuing to develop our players and scheme as our next defensive coordinator.”

3. Offensive line changes

Three offensive linemen who started in the AFC Championship Game left via free agency: guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson, along with right tackle Morgan Moses.

Baltimore drafted Roger Rosengarten out of Washington in the second round and he’ll likely replace Moses on Thursday. Guards Ben Cleveland and Andrew Vorhees were with the Ravens a year ago in reserve roles. They’ll likely start Thursday.

“You just simply can’t pay everybody,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told reporters. “So, we made the decision that we were going to go young on the offensive line as best as we could — develop our guys. We’ve had a lot of success developing offensive linemen in the past, and I give you a bunch of players that we took in the draft or even got off the streets, and those guys became good players for us.”

4. A healthy Andrews

While tight end Mark Andrews played against the Chiefs in the AFC title game, he had just two catches for 15 yards and was clearly not himself.

Andrews had worked hard to return to action after suffering a cracked fibula and ankle ligament damage two months earlier and he didn’t appear to be 100% when facing the Chiefs.

In August, Andrews was involved in a car accident and missed two weeks of practice. But he was back with the Ravens on Friday.

Since quarterback Lamar Jackson entered the league, Andrews has been one of his favorite targets. DeCosta said Andrews and Isaiah Likely form probably the best tight-end duo in the NFL.

5. Changes on defense

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who sacked Patrick Mahomes in the AFC title game, left the Ravens and signed with the Panthers. He also had a tackle for loss in that game.

Linebacker Patrick Queen had eight tackles and a quarterback hit against the Chiefs. He signed with the Steelers in the offseason.

Safety Geno Stone had minimal impact in the AFC Championship Game, but he led the Ravens with seven interceptions a year ago. Stone is now with the Bengals. Baltimore signed former Bears safety Eddie Jackson as Stone’s replacement.