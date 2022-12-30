Five ways to avoid pain and injury when starting a new exercise regime

Lewis Macgregor, Lecturer in Sport, Health & exercise Science, University of Stirling
·5 min read
<span class="caption">Make sure you include a good warm-up.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link " href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/mature-athlete-warming-sports-training-walking-1983185762" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Drazen Zigic/ Shutterstock">Drazen Zigic/ Shutterstock</a></span>
Make sure you include a good warm-up. Drazen Zigic/ Shutterstock

Getting in the habit of exercising isn’t easy. Not only is finding the time to exercise a major deterrent for people, the fear of aches, pain and injuries is also a reason that people put off starting a new exercise regime.

But exercise doesn’t necessarily have to lead to pain or injuries. Here are some simple things you can do to avoid these when starting out.

1. Warm up

It’s important to warm up before your exercise. Warming up raises the temperature of the working muscles and the whole body. It also prepares your body for the increased stress of exercise. Muscles that have been warmed up are able to exercise for longer, and suffer less soreness and reduced injury risk.

Exactly what constitutes an effective warm-up varies from workout to workout. But in general, you should dedicate at least five to ten minutes of your workout to warming up. Start with large, whole-body movements such as body-weight squats and lunges before progressing to more task-specific actions – such as a walk or jog before running, or lifting light weights before weight training. Your warm-up shouldn’t be too strenuous. Aim to use only about 40-60% of your maximum effort.

Your warm-up might also include a dose of dynamic stretching (moving a limb through its entire range of movement instead of holding the stretch), but stretching alone is not an effective strategy. You may consider using self-massage tools such as foam rollers instead, as they can help optimise your warm-up. As little as two minutes of foam rolling has been shown to reduce muscle soreness in the days following exercise.

Read more: Stretching: expert explains how best to do it before and after a workout

2. Don’t overestimate what you can do

A common mistake when starting a new exercise regime is to do too much. This can lead to pain after workouts, and may also increase your likelihood of injury.

When you first begin a new workout plan, it’s important to start gradually and at your own pace. Since everyone is different, avoid following an exercise programme that uses absolute distances or repetitions. Instead, focus on how you feel during a workout and listen to what your body is telling you.

It can take weeks or even months to notice the benefits of exercise, so don’t expect to see your health and fitness improve overnight. It’s also worth noting that progress isn’t always linear – some days you may find it’s difficult to exercise as long or as hard as you did the previous session. Listen to your body and stop when you feel tired, to avoid injury.

3. Take time to recover

Taking a day or two off to rest each week is vital for recovery. But you don’t just have to sit and do nothing for your recovery days to be effective. Active recovery is equally effective in helping your muscles recover and helping you avoid pain and injury. Active recovery might include lower-effort exercises such as walking or yoga.

While you should take at least one day off between strength training workouts, another strategy to boost recovery is to work different muscle groups on different days. This will stop your muscles from using the same movements over and over, which can lead to overuse injuries.

A man performs a chest press using a machine, while his friend stands and watches.
Train different muscle groups on different days. Africa Studio/ Shutterstock

While aerobic exercise (such as running or cycling) doesn’t usually require as long a recovery period as strength training, mixing up your exercises is still beneficial for avoiding injury. It will provide a more balanced workout and avoid poor movement technique, or form. Rotating between running, swimming, cycling or whatever takes your fancy will allow your body to recover and will help you achieve your fitness goals.

4. Learn proper form

Developing correct form early on is important when starting a new exercise regime to avoid developing bad habits. In the beginning, go slow, try a range of different exercises and don’t add too much weight before you’ve nailed technique. Executing the movements properly will help you avoid injury.

If you choose to exercise at a gym or fitness centre, ask a trainer for pointers if you’re unsure about your form. If you prefer to work out alone, there are lots of resources available online to guide your training. You might also consider filming yourself so you can see how your form looks.

5. Invest in the right shoes

The right pair of shoes can make all the difference to your workouts. It’s particularly important for running, as comfort and support will help reduce soreness and make your runs more enjoyable. You don’t need an expensive shoe either – just one that provides appropriate support for your unique gait, which will help protect vulnerable areas of your feet from overuse injuries.

If you’re looking to start weightlifting, look for flat, hard shoes to provide a bit more stability while you lift. Specialised weight training shoes are also an option, as their raised heel will allow you to achieve the proper ankle, knee and hip angles required for effective lifting. This will let you maintain correct form and reduce risk of injury.

Don’t let the fear of pain or injury put you off from starting a new exercise regime. The benefits of exercise far outweigh the temporary feeling of muscle soreness that can accompany a new exercise regime. Not to mention that as you make exercise a regular habit, you’re less likely to feel sore after each workout.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Lewis Macgregor does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Latest Stories

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — Head coach Nick Nurse didn't mince words after his Toronto Raptors were run out of their own building by the Memphis Grizzlies. All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead Memphis past the struggling Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds as the Grizzlies dominated in all facets of the game, but especially in transition. "I don't know if that play tonight gives me much optimism at all," said Nurse, whose team has lost ei

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • With Curry out, Poole scores 32 as Warriors beat Grizzlies

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo

  • Gritty play shows Saints not ready to quit on tough season

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It took until Week 16 before the New Orleans Saints finally managed to win two consecutive games this season. Doing so after falling behind 10-0 in freezing Cleveland weather offered evidence that the Saints haven't quit on first-year coach Dennis Allen. It's a silver lining for a team that is guaranteed to have a losing record at the end of the regular season and could be eliminated from playoff contention after this weekend. “What it says is we’ve got a bunch of really menta

  • Seahawks clinging to postseason hopes entering final 2 weeks

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead. That’s 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team. Seattle’s third straight loss and fifth in the past six games came last Saturday in a 24-10 setback at Kansas City where the Seahawks stumbled with clear chances to put a scare into one of the best teams