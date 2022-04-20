Five types of bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer – study

Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent
·3 min read

Researchers have identified five types of bacteria that are linked to aggressive prostate cancer.

The bacteria were common in urine and tissue samples from men with the condition, a new study found.

It is hoped the findings could help pave the way for treatments that could target these bacteria and slow or prevent the development of aggressive disease.

Scientists do not yet know how people pick up the bacteria, or whether they are causing the disease.

Project lead Professor Colin Cooper, from the University of East Anglia’s (UEA) Norwich Medical School, said: “We already know of some strong associations between infections and cancer.

“For example, the presence of Helicobacter pylori bacteria in the digestive tract can lead to stomach ulcers and is associated with stomach cancer, and some types of the HPV virus can cause cervical cancer.

“We wanted to find out whether bacteria could be linked to the way prostate cancer grows and spreads.”

Dr Jeremy Clark, also from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “While prostate cancer is responsible for a large proportion of all male cancer deaths, it is more commonly a disease men die with rather than from.

“And little is known about what causes some prostate cancers to become more aggressive than others.

“We now have evidence that certain bacteria are involved in this and are part of the puzzle.”

The team worked with researchers at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the Quadram Institute, and other collaborators to analyse urine or tissue samples from more than 600 patients with or without prostate cancer.

They developed methods of finding the bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer.

Dr Rachel Hurst, first author of this work and also from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “We found several types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, some of which are new types of bacteria never found before.”

Two of the new bacteria species found by the team have been named after two of the study’s funders – Porphyromonas bobii, after the The Bob Champion Cancer Trust, and Varibaculum prostatecancerukia, after Prostate Cancer UK.

The set of bacteria found by the team include Anaerococcus, Peptoniphilus, Porphyromonas, Fenollaria and Fusobacterium.

All of the bacteria like to grow without oxygen present.

Dr Hurst said: “When any of these specific anaerobic bacteria were detected in the patient’s samples, it was linked to the presence of higher grades of prostate cancer and more rapid progression to aggressive disease.

“We also identified potential biological mechanisms of how these bacteria may be linked to cancer.

“Among the things we don’t yet know is how people pick up these bacteria, whether they are causing the cancer, or whether a poor immune response permits the growth of the bacteria.

“But we hope that our findings and future work could lead to new treatment options that could slow or prevent aggressive prostate cancer from developing.

“Our work could also lay the foundations for new tests that use bacteria to predict the most effective treatment for each man’s cancer.”

The researchers also noted many bacteria are beneficial to human life and it is not a simple matter to remove the harmful bacteria without removing the protection provided by the good bacteria.

The study, published in European Urology Oncology, was funded by The Bob Champion Cancer Trust and Prostate Cancer UK.

Dr Hayley Luxton, research impact manager at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This is an exciting discovery that has the potential to truly revolutionise treatment for men.

“We currently have no way of reliably identifying aggressive prostate cancers, and this research could help make sure men get the right treatment for them.

“If the team can demonstrate that these newly-identified bacteria can not only predict but actually cause aggressive prostate cancer, for the first time we may actually be able to prevent prostate cancer occurring.

“This would be a huge breakthrough that could save thousands of lives each year.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Excess weight nearly doubles the risk of developing endometrial cancer, study finds

    The risk is higher than previous studies have suggested, and the latest study assessed lifelong weight status as opposed to snapshots in time.

  • Peek Inside the Space Balloon Lifting Passengers 100,000 Feet Above Earth’s Surface

    Spaceship Neptune cabins are luxurious and offer a 360-degree view of Earth from (almost) space.

  • Doctors suggest new names for low-grade prostate cancer

    A cancer diagnosis is scary. Cancer cells develop in nearly all prostates as men age, and most prostate cancers are harmless. About 34,000 Americans die from prostate cancer annually, but treating the disease can lead to sexual dysfunction and incontinence.

  • The Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars

    Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...

  • 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

    9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star […]

  • Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

    Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. Before omicron came along, Moderna was studying a combination shot that added protection against an earlier variant named beta. Tuesday, the company said people given that beta-original vaccine combination produced more antibodies capable of fighting several variants — including omicron — than today’s regular booster triggers.

  • Robin Roberts' Partner Amber Laign Had to Pause Her Breast Cancer Treatments due to 'Complications'

    Roberts said, though, that Laign's "prognosis is still very good"

  • Nicolas Cage Says He Turned Down Lord of the Rings and The Matrix Because He 'Put Family First'

    The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor tells PEOPLE about priorities in his Hollywood career and why he doesn't take himself too seriously

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14 career games. Lucas Raymond and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, which improved to 1-1-2 against Tampa Bay this season. Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos finished with three assists. He ti

  • Bottcher announces new rink boasting wealth of Olympic experience

    Brendan Bottcher unveiled his new rink for the upcoming quadrennial on Monday — and it's one that boasts plenty of experience on the biggest stages. The Edmonton skip announced on Twitter through a video that he will be joining forces with third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert. Team Bottcher had announced a month ago that his existing team of third Patrick Janssen, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin, would be splitting up following the Champions Cup in early May.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Why the Raptors should stop doubling James Harden

    The Toronto Raptors have been ultra aggressive against the Philadelphia 76ers in their playoff series&nbsp; and it hasn't yielded great results. Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss how it could be beneficial to play a less frantic brand of defence.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.