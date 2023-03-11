Five tried-and-tested ways to turn your hallway into a showstopper

From manipulating light with mirrors to innovative storage solutions, these design tricks are sure to make your space shine

How welcoming is your hallway? Does it envelop you in a comforting cocoon as soon as you cross the threshold, its decor as considered as everywhere else in the home, its storage as hard-working as your wardrobes? Or is it merely a transitional space to trudge through, deposit shoes and sodden umbrellas in until you next leave the house?

If yours sounds like the latter, then perhaps it’s time to show your hallway some love. “Often hallways can be overlooked, especially in awkward and small Victorian properties, because we want to get through them as quickly as possible into the bigger rooms,” says Adele Lonergan co-founder of interior design practice Covet Noir. “But they’re also such an important moment when you greet guests, and it’s what you see every day when you come home from work.”

There are easy, inexpensive wins for making a hallway feel more considered: a styling trick used by designer Beth Dadswell of Imperfect Interiors is to hang art in glass frames with a mirror opposite, to bounce light around the space (now that you know this hack, you’ll start noticing it everywhere).

If your stairs need a refresh, painting the staircase a bold colour will give you a lift every time you open the front door. But if you have a little more budget and time to throw at making your home’s entrance both more inspiring and more practical, read on for tried-and-tested ways to make this space shine.

Partition a wall

Anna Burles, co-founder of interior design practice Run for The Hills, had two motivations for creating a glass partition between the front sitting room and the slim hallway of her Victorian home.

“As much as opening the space, it was about seeing through to the really cool living area we’d put so much effort into,” she explains. “We didn’t want to have to walk halfway up the hall before reaching the room.”

During her renovation of the house, which involved converting two tired flats into a single family home, her solution was to install a set of steel-framed glass panels to act as an internal window.

It’s a highly effective way to connect two spaces that are often segregated, although rookies keen to emulate the look should take note of two crucial elements: the “sight lines” from each space; and the building regulations involved.

Insert before & after: Guatemala wallpaper by MissPrint covers the walls above wood panels painted in Sherwood Green by Earthborn

Burles notes that the hallway’s decor needed to “talk” to the sitting room, as it is so exposed to it. This includes the choice of sofa, both in terms of its upholstery and its height, which she didn’t want to protrude above the level of the glass.

When it came to the window design, she settled on three tall, clear panels (“anything too ‘griddy’ would have made the space feel even smaller”) and used the hallway’s new dado rail as the point from which to divide the glass from the steel below.

She sourced the panels from a specialist called Perla (perlawindows.com) as the specifications of the materials it uses met the safety requirements. “Because a hallway is a fire route, you can’t put just any glass there,” she warns.

Around the walls, matchboard panelling painted in a low-sheen eggshell protects the hallway from the comings and goings of her young family. She enjoys being able to see who is in the sitting room at a glance. Her cunning hack is now the envy of the neighbours – who remark on how narrower their identical hallways feel.

Get smart with storage

When fashion designer Alice Byrom (founder of knitwear brand Blake LDN), moved just five roads away to her new house in Acton, west London, she was determined that her entryway would feel more “grown-up” this time around.

“Our old house had zero storage and so the hallway was a dumping ground for the buggy and wellies, and looked a complete mess,” she explains.With her third child on the way, her solution for the new house was to maximise the space under the stairs.

Lucky then, that her husband Jamie stumbled upon Clever Closet. During an on-site visit, the company measured out the area and took time to understand exactly what the couple needed. To Byrom, it was less about the ironing board and the vacuum cleaner, and more about being able to stash the detritus of day-to-day life as a family of five.

Insert before and after: Byrom maximised space with solutions from Clever Closet. The hallway walls are painted in Sudbury Yellow by Farrow & Ball

The result is a high-performing trio of drawers: one designed to store the children’s shoes, one for Jamie and Alice’s shoes, and another for space-invading hats, scarves and gloves. The push-door has a high rail for adult coats, and low-level coat hooks for the children’s. The result is a clutter-free entrance which brings Byrom a lot of joy. “Honestly, it’s one of the best things we’ve done to the house,” she enthuses.

After a fruitless hunt for a very slim console table to live above the radiator, Byrom commissioned a bespoke piece by Devon-based company WoodEdit, which made the perfect solution from ash. “I’ve put two lamps on it and it looks tidy 90 per cent of the time,” says Byrom.

Embrace the dark

South London-based interior designer Laura Stephens argues the toss for celebrating the sombre orientation of narrow, light-starved hallways, rather than trying to fight them. “Unless you have a south-facing door with a fan light and lots of glass panels, it’s almost always going to feel dark,” she reasons.

In this home, which belongs to a couple with a new baby, she chose Farrow & Ball’s Terre d’Egypte paint for its warmth, and as a punchy prelude to the colourful rooms ahead. The colour drenches the ceiling, to highlight the property’s original cornicing, and Stephens applied it to the inside of the door, too: “White doors get so dirty, a dark colour is much more practical – and it really finishes off the space as you look down the hall,” she says.

Insert before & after: Stephens matched Samarkand Spice wallpaper by Warner House with Terre d’Egypte paint from Farrow & Ball

A wallpaper with abstract stripes from Warner House makes for a dramatic match. The existing radiator cover was removed. “It looked clunky and narrowed the footprint even more,” says Stephens, who designed a shelf with a cutout trim to replace it, which she had made out of MDF by a local carpenter. This allows more width for the incoming buggy, and with a glass top for protection, it also provides somewhere to pop keys.

Stephens drew attention to the scale by adding two tall table lamps from Pooky - Chris Snook

One area this Victorian property isn’t lacking in is height, so Stephens drew attention to the scale by adding two tall table lamps from Pooky, and a double wall lamp above, as wiring a pendant in would have damaged the cornicing.

Two separate lighting sources are a must if possible, she says, to create an atmospheric glow. A long mirror completes the scheme: “Embrace the moodiness and make a statement,” she advises.

Small tweakments, big difference

Access to Lea Zana’s north London maisonette is via a rabbit warren of stairs and half-landings in order to reach the upper floors of a 1930s building. When she moved in, it was so dark that Zana, the founder of Vaisselle, an artisan pottery brand stocked at Liberty, didn’t bother hanging anything up on the walls – you simply couldn’t see it.

Light works: Lea Zana with Vaisselle pottery in her north London home

It was on renovating the south-facing kitchen that she realised that opening up a wall housing bookshelves could be the answer. But it felt risky and, while she desired a steel window, her budget was more in the realm of 1970s-style glass bricks.

Before: The bookcase was removed for an internal window to be installed

After: Glass allows light to flow through from the kitchen into the landing

Lucky, then, that her builder came up with a novel solution. Using aluminium frames from bi-fold doors, he crafted a double-glazed window with the industrial feel that Zana desired, for a fraction of the price – she estimates that the work has cost around £800. “Now the light floods everywhere,” she says. “It has totally changed the feel of the flat.”

Zana’s builder used frames from bi-fold doors to create the window

Other impactful remedies she made include creating a small internal window from the spare room on to the stairwell, which brings further light into the interior, and laying colourful concrete tiles in the hallway instead of trying to salvage the damaged wooden floors. “These tiles bounce light around the space and remind me of Spain,” says Zana, whose ceramics are made there.

An internal window in the spare room provides light to the stairwell

One game-changing idea cost literally nothing: when clearing mirrored panels out of the dated bathrooms, Zana stuck one on the staircase wall opposite the door out to the flat’s roof terrace, so that light is reflected down the stairs. Now, artworks take pride of place alongside the well-lit staircase.

A mirror in the hallway reflects light down the darkened staircase

Go grand for impact

When Adele Lonergan got her hands on this property in Notting Hill, it had been stripped of so many of its original features, the hallway was completely unremarkable. Cue some sleuthing around neighbours’ properties both in person and online, and with the expertise of a plaster specialist, she set about reinstating the ornate plaster corbels.

“We went with something quite small, but in situ it feels quite grand,” she says of the decorative touches. It took a day’s worth of light building work to reinstate the arch between the corbels, which has softened the feel of the home immeasurably. “It draws the eye through and gives the entry its own little moment before it opens up to the rest of the house,” says Lonergan.

Before: The hallway had been stripped of its original features and was completely unremarkable, says Lonergan

After: Lonergan painted the walls and dado rail in Holland Park Marble Matt Emulsion by Mylands (mylands.com)

Wall mouldings are also enjoying a moment once more, and here, Lonergan chose a simple dado rail to break up the wall: “In a hallway this narrow, anything more would have actually closed in the space,” she points out. She had the door to the double sitting room blocked off, in favour of a single pocket door behind the recess, and two subtle yet clever details were employed to improve the confined area’s flow.

The first was rounding the wall edge to create a sense of softness, and the second was finishing the handrail and the balustrade one step shy of the bottom, which gives a little more visual breathing space. “Before that, the corner felt very angular and harsh because it’s so close to the bottom stair,” says Lonergan.

Wall lights anchor the space, and underfloor heating negates the need for a radiator. Lonergan wanted the area to feel cosy so a lantern finishes it off: “Lanterns are always a good choice,” she says. “Because of their transparency, you can go bigger in scale than with something more opaque.”

