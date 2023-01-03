Five travel resolutions to improve your holidays this year

people crossing shibuya crossing in tokyo - Batchelder / Alamy Stock Photo

January is here, and with it the half-serious promises to make a drastic lifestyle change. Yes, you could commit to intermittent fasting or cut back on expensive lunches, but there are plenty of New Year’s resolutions that are actually rather joyful and will improve your travelling experience in the process.

Perhaps, in 2022, the idea of getting on a plane for your summer holiday filled you with fear, or a day by the pool felt out of the question, thanks to a lifelong horror of the water. Maybe you couldn’t bear the thought of speaking anything other than English. Luckily, there are solutions for all these worries and more – so set a new year travel resolution to enhance your 2023 getaways.

Combat your fear of flying

A fear of flying might not, actually, be as simple as being afraid to get on a plane. As Dave Smithson from Anxiety UK says, aerophobia might actually be a case of “fearing a catastrophic incident, catching an illness, confinement in an enclosed space, being unable to access medical help, extreme turbulence, being high up in the air or, simply, embarrassing themselves in front of other passengers.” That’s quite the list, which might feel rather challenging to overcome. For those looking to defeat them, however, there are a range of options, ranging from self-help courses to clinical hypnotherapy.

The latter, according to Smithson, can be particularly transformative. “The therapy teaches you to put yourself into a deep state of relaxation, so you can mitigate your feelings while on a flight.”

For something more intensive, airlines themselves offer courses for apprehensive customers. Starting with lessons in a conference room, the courses take the nervous flyer all the way from to check-in, through security, eventually boarding an actual plane. “This gentle approach can be really effective”, says Smithson, “as it builds up your level of exposure until you’re essentially resistant to the fear.”

As for those who can bear to get onto a plane, but really, really hate the performance of it all? Distraction is key – watch films, listen to music, get stuck into a crossword or two. Guided breathing exercises could help, too. But if watching Mamma Mia on a BA flight to Athens doesn’t do the trick, however, it might be time to seek professional help.

Learn a new language

There’s a certain awkwardness that stupefies the British when it comes to speaking a different language. Regardless of how many vocab books have been consulted, or how many times you’ve muttered ‘est-ce que je peux avoir…’ into the mirror like a strange French hex, there’s an undeniable sense of embarrassment when it comes to the crucial moment. This year, banish the unease by committing to lessons well in advance of a trip.

Vanessa Villalobos, who runs tutor directory Japanese London, says that it can help to think about what it is about a culture you find interesting – and use that as a way in. “For example, etiquette is just as important as the language in Japanese,” she says. “It can be interesting to learn about that via the language, rather than separately.”

For Esteban Touma, a tutor at language-learning app Babbel, the key to learning a new language is seriously committing some time to practise. “It can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life,” he says, and one that can be achieved by putting aside just ten minutes a day.

Of course, travel can be a brilliant motivating factor – ordering a paella in Spanish in Spain might just get you some extra shellfish thrown in. But Touma thinks that tools specific to your context are important, too, whether that’s via an app like Babbel, with its tailored self-study programme, or the more traditional route of private tutoring, which Villalobos offers.

And perhaps the most useful advice? Lower your expectations. “You won’t be able to reproduce the perfect pronunciation or the right grammar immediately, but that shouldn’t stop you,” says Touma. “It’s like jumping straight into a cold lake – you’re going to have fun once you’re in there, but it seems like a very scary thing to do at first.”

There’s a serious element, too – learning even a small amount of a new language can improve your memory and ability to empathise, which are valuable skills.

Both Touma and Villalobos believe language-learning can be a great excuse for some low-brow culture, too: watch trashy TV from the country you’re studying, or liisten to really simplistic podcasts. Or even better – take yourself out for a tipple with a fellow learner and try to only speak to each other in French. If nothing else, it’ll be an excuse to order another bottle.

Take a solo trip

Abigail Akinyemi runs The Lady Who Travels, a blog for women who take holidays alone. She thinks that the fear of taking a solo trip isn’t really anything to do with the destination itself, but rather our shame in feeling unable to perform basic tasks alone. “I always say it’s like shopping in a different grocery store,” she says. “The items are familiar, but the layout is unfamiliar and that can feel disorientating.”

It’s worth remembering that every activity you partake in abroad is likely one you’ve done before: jumping on a bus or ordering in a restaurant might feel intimidating, but realistically you’re probably capable. Travelling by yourself does, however, force you to seek out new experiences: you can’t rely on the bunch of friends you normally travel with (and all the stories you repeatedly tell each other about Marseille ‘03.)

For Akinyemi, solo travel can improve our confidence by necessity: you’re totally reliant on yourself to plan, budget and execute the trip. “It’s a great way to work the muscle of your intuition,” she says, without having to make the trip too focused around personal development.

“I always recommend people start with a staycation and then work their way up to a larger trip,” she says. That mini-break to the Cotswolds might be worth booking, then. Another option is to join a dedicated package tour to pick up some of the legwork, although you might miss some of the fortuitous experiences you inevitably run into when alone.

Travel with a baby

Even the most determined of parents can feel daunted by travelling with a baby. If it’s a car journey to see the in-laws, expect a tantrum on the M6. Journeying by train? It’s a sure-fire thing that you’ll have delays. As for the ultimate challenge of baby travel – the aeroplane – you’re going to need a military-grade planning schedule to synchronise sleep schedules and take off.

It is, however, completely possible. Some airlines allow babies as young as seven days old onto flights, and all operators realise that it’s likely a very stressful time for parents. It helps to remember that while your grizzling child might feel like an imposition on other passengers, they’re likely all thinking about their own holidays to care too much. Even if they do, they’ll forget once they’re finally lounging on the beach.

Carrie Bradley, a former air hostess and blogger at Flying With A Baby, says the key is preparation. “Do lots of research to arm you with all the information you’ll need,” she says. There are a lot of factors to consider, from luggage allowances to the snack menu. Writing a definitive packing list is undoubtedly the best place to start.

As for securing a row together? Some airlines, like BA, allow parents to select seats straight after boarding without an extra charge – others don’t. “Cheap flights might not be as affordable once you factor in all the extra baggage and reserved aisle seats,” says Bradley.

There’s the matter of packing to consider, too. A spare set of clothes, small sachets of Calpol and extra nappies are always a good idea. Plus a bit of fortitude – “whatever your fears are, the flight will end,” says Bradley. Eventually, you’ll be sitting in the hotel bar, with the six hours of wailing a distant memory.

Learn to swim

At the last count, Swim England found that one in three adults in the country are unable to swim 25 metres. While confidence in the water might be ideal for a holiday in the Med or the Caribbean, visions of armband-wearing, infant classmates might dissuade you from taking up lessons.

There are, however, plenty of options. Adult travellers can now combine a trip away with adult swimming lessons, making the learning process a whole lot more pleasant. BodyHoliday, a resort in St Lucia, runs week-long, all-inclusive courses for beginners, taught by Olympic athletes. Or for those looking to transform their fitness more holistically, Pine Cliffs in the Algarve combines adult swimming lessons with pilates, badminton and yoga.

For most, however, it’s likely more reassuring to start locally. Leisure centre operator Everyone Active has produced a range of resources to help adult swimmers eager to assuage fears. Jacqui Tillman, Aquatics and Wellbeing Director at the organisation, says that feeling daunted is understandable. “But swimming is a great, low-impact activity, with the water supporting up to 90% of an individual’s bodyweight,” she says.

Still intimidated by the prospect? Apparently, the pandemic led to a new wave of adult learners, curious about learning a new skill, so you won’t be alone. Tillman thinks that it can be useful to build confidence by visiting your local pool before taking lessons. “It can help to stand in the shallow end of the pool and get used to the environment without swimming,” she says, “or practise breathing techniques out of the water.”

Everyone Active also has a policy of allowing swimmers to wear tight-fitting garments like leggings, t-shirts and swim dresses, which means you needn’t squeeze into that old bathing suit from a decade ago. By the summer, pool anxiety could be a thing of the past.

