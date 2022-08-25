Five times fashion paid homage to Stanley Kubrick

Isobel Van Dyke
·4 min read
(Gucci Exquisite CampaignPhotography by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Courtesy of Gucci)
(Gucci Exquisite CampaignPhotography by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Courtesy of Gucci)

This morning Gucci released their latest campaign, a film promoting their AW22 collection, directed by Mert & Marcus with art direction by Christopher Simmonds. When the clothes first appeared on the runway back in February, the collection was titled ‘Exquisite Gucci’, inspired by the surrealist parlour game Cadavre Exquis (known to us Brits as Consequences), mirrored in today’s campaign with chopped up reimaginings of Stanley Kubrick’s best works.

Creative director of the brand Alessandro Michele has masterfully recreated scenes from the legendary film director’s work - bringing together a powerhouse of a team to do so. Gideon Ponte is the celebrated production and set designer who worked on films such as Buffalo 66 and American Psycho, whilst the Gucci film includes exact costume replicas by long-time Kubrick collaborator Milena Canonero alongside Charlotte Walter.

“I had the intention of placing the collection in Kubrick’s iconic scenes, where my clothes exist organically in his world, but feel completely alien at the same time – it’s my tribute to cinema and to one of its brightest maestros”, Michele told Vogue.

Since the release of his first film 2001: A Space Odyssey back in 1968, Stanley Kubrick’s influence on culture has been limitless. From music to fashion, art and interiors, admiration for the director’s work spans both generations and continents.

Whilst Alessandro Michele may be the most recent of fashion designers to draw from Kubrick’s world, he was far from the first. For decades in fact, designers have used Stanley Kubrick as a reference point for fashion collections, set design and runway soundtracks too. Below, we list some of the key moments that fashion paid homage to Kubrick.

Alexander McQueen, ‘The Overlook’ Ready-to-Wear AW99

When Alexander McQueen based his AW99 collection on The Shining it wasn’t the first time the designer had referenced horror. Whether it was tales of Jack the Ripper, cult Vampire film The Hunger, the disturbing images of Joel-Peter Witkin or the real life horrors of 18th century war; McQueen liked to forefront the macabre.

For this particular collection (named after The Shining’s abandoned ‘Overlook’ hotel), McQueen turned the runway into the snowy maze that features in the film’s finale. Models ice-skated within a giant Lucite box, replicating a Victorian snow globe.

McQueen also referenced Kubrick in his SS07 show, Sarabande (after which his foundation is named). As well as Barry Lyndon (1975), the collection notes also listed Goya and the Marchesa Casati as references.

Jean Paul Gaultier & Madonna, Blonde Ambition Tour, 1990

When we think of Jean Paul Gaultier’s (now iconic) costumes for Madonna’s 1990 Blonde Ambition Tour, naturally, our minds go first to the cone bra. What we’re quick to forget, is that when paired with braces, bowler hat and cane, Gaultier’s reference point is unquestionably A Clockwork Orange (1972).

What’s more, this summer Gaultier gave Alessandro Michele a run for his money as fashion’s favourite cinephile; putting together an exhibition based around the films most influential to his life and career. Held at the CaixaForum in Madrid, ‘Cinema and Fashion’ featured a reinterpretation of the infamousbowler hat and overalls. With a JPG/Madonna twist, of course.

Moschino, Ready-to-Wear AW22

During Milan fashion week last season, Jeremy Scott turned his Moschino show into a Kubrick scene, referencing the director’s earliest film 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). The set was a replica of what Kubrick called “the French provincial hotel room”, whilst the clothes were an amalgamation of household items - lamps, vases, trays, clocks. Described by Scott backstage as: “like being in a cage in outer space”.

Unexpectedly, the original costume designer for the 1968 film was Hardy Amies, more commonly known for his classic tailoring as well as being Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite designer.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton, Ready-to-Wear AW20

Under creative director Nicholas Ghesquière, in 2020 (just as the world was about to enter a different sci-fi horror: covid), Louis Vuitton’s closing Paris Fashion Week show was an ode to the work of Stanley Kubrick. Milena Canonero was brought in (as with Gucci today) to collaborate with Ghesquière for the collection, the pair working together to develop clothes with a futuristic feel, not dissimilar to the dystopia of A Clockwork Orange (1972).

Louis Vuitton AW20 (Louis Vuitton AW20)
Louis Vuitton AW20 (Louis Vuitton AW20)

CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC Ready-to-Wear SS18

The time that Raf Simons spent at Calvin Klein may have been short, but it was certainly sweet. Back in 2017, for his SS18 show, Simons paid tribute to his love of American cinema. The clothes went beyond Kubrick, referencing the likes of Carrie and Easy Rider. However, the set (featuring an installation by long-time collaborator Sterling Ruby) gave a nod to The Shining, axes included.

(AP)
(AP)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • 'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada

    EDMONTON — Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. After going up 2-0 midway through the second period, the group saw Finland roar back to tie the game 2-2 in the third and force overtime where a highlight-reel save by captain Mason McTavish turned into a championship-winning goal by Kent Johnson at the other end

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f