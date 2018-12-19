Five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin retires from competitive swimming

Missy Franklin has swam her final competitive race, announcing her retirement on Wednesday. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus)

Missy Franklin is hanging up her swim cap. The two-time Olympian and gold medalist announced her retirement on Wednesday in an article she wrote for ESPN, citing intense shoulder pain as the cause.

I’m ready to not be in pain every day. I’m ready to become a wife and, one day, a mother. I’m ready to continue growing each and every day to be the best person and role model I can be. I’m ready for the rest of my life.

Franklin captured the hearts of swim fans at the Summer Olympics in London in 2012. She was able to show off her incredible backstroke, winning four gold medals, a bronze medals and setting two world records. At just 17, she became the first American woman to win four gold medals in one Olympics in any sport. Michael Phelps may have been the face of U.S. men’s swimming, but Franklin’s infectious smile, outgoing personality and dominant performances won her legions of fans.

Franklin enrolled at the University of California-Berkeley after the 2012 Olympics and eventually turned pro. It was during training for the 2016 Olympics that she started experiencing the shoulder pain that would ultimately end her career. The pain, coupled with the enormous pressure on Franklin to improve on her 2012 Olympics, led to anxiety, depression, and insomnia. In her ESPN article, Franklin said that she “began to fully accept the fact that something was wrong with my body and it wasn’t working the way it was supposed to work.” Acceptance didn’t end the pain, but she continued to train and qualified for the Olympic team.

Franklin’s experience in Rio was drastically different than it had been in London four years earlier. She didn’t make the finals in any individual event. Despite the disappointment, she looks at the 2016 Olympics as both a personal and professional triumph.

I trained through it all — both the physical and emotional pain — and did everything I possibly could have to keep my head held high. Looking back, surviving through those eight days in Rio was the greatest accomplishment of my career. I was able to stay true to who I was as much in failure and disappointment as I had been in winning and being the best in the world.

Franklin underwent surgery on both of her shoulders in early 2017 after being diagnosed with severe chronic tendinitis of the rotator cuff and biceps. Her recovery didn’t go as quickly as she’d hoped, but there was a silver lining: She met the man who would become her fiancé.

It should have been a quick recovery, but when I was back in the pool in April, I knew based on my pain level that I needed more time to heal. I took the summer off and ended up reconnecting with the man I will be marrying next year. I can’t even begin to explain how God’s timing works, but all I know is that it is beautiful, perfect and magical.

Franklin continued to try and mount a comeback, enrolling at the University of Georgia and training with a new coach. But the surgery hadn’t fixed her shoulder issues, and she was in constant pain. After a round of cortisone shots failed to help, she decided against having another surgery and elected to retire. It took her a long time to make that decision, but she wrote that she’s finally ready for the next phase of her life to start. Even after getting married soon, she hopes to stay involved in swimming in some capacity so she give back to the sport some of what it gave to her.

