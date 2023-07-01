Five things we learned as England drew 0-0 in World Cup send-off match

England's Rachel Daly shoots at goal in a pre World Cup friendly against Portugal in Milton Keynes (Reuters via Beat Media Group subscription)

By Ella Toney

Momentum is crucial in sport and Sarina Wiegman's England looked to be heading into the World Cup buzzing.

But a defeat to Australia and a goalless draw with world number 21 side Portugal has punctuated that confidence just a little.

There was plenty to still like and learn from this 0-0 draw in Milton Keynes with just one match - a behind close doors friendly with Canada - to come before England's World Cup opener with Haiti, ranked 53rd in the world, kicks off their campaign Down Under.

Is England’s number nine shirt debate over ahead of World Cup?

Rachel Daly started the friendly against Portugal with the number nine printed on the back of her shirt - hopefully it stays there for the World Cup.

It’s an honour she has long battled for, with Wiegman’s preference seemingly for young star Alessia Russo.

Daly - with 21 goals in 21 WSL games for Aston Villa this season - was quick to find gaps between Portugal's centre-back pairing, exploiting space and registering two shots on target.

England were slow to put bodies forward, when Daly looked to pass, team-mates just weren’t there, something the Lionesses must sharpen before their opening World Cup match.

A half-time sub saw Russo - wearing number 23 - replace Daly, a chance for her to show Wiegman her attacking abilities. But it just didn’t seem to be her day, spraying three consecutive shots off target.

Then there’s Bethany England, she featured in today’s match squad but didn’t see any time on the pitch. England has been unstoppable for Tottenham since her transfer in January - a move she made in order for her chance at starting Down Under.

Talent like England has, just sitting on the bench, surely shows the power of the Lionesses' forward options.

Weigman's winged wonders

Sarina loves her wingers and young superstars Lauren James and Lauren Hemp showed real class and caused constant headaches for the Portuguese defence.

Hemp delivered a succession of crosses to put the back four under pressure, a supply the forward line should have done better to feast on.

If someone looked like unlocking Portugal it was Hemp, whose link up play with Manchester City club mate Alex Greenwood was eye-catching.

Chloe Kelly replaced Ella Toone at half-time, moving to take James’s role on the flank, the Chelsea midfielder switched to take Toone’s central position.

Kelly is a far from a certain starter for Weigman, though we know what an impact she made off the bench last summer. Hemp and James should be absolute lock ins for that first match at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium in just three weeks time.

England manager Sarina Wiegman watches as her European champion team fail to score against world number 21 side Portugal (Reuters via Beat Media Group subscription)

England staying - and straying - on target

Portugese goalkeeper Inês Pereira was given a job but England made it a little easier, the hosts created 23 chances but just eight were on target.

In their last two matches, against Australia and here against Portugal, the Lionesses have an average of 31% of shots on target.

Against teams with a solid defence, sides England will face at the business stages of the World Cup, every shot counts.

Rebounds from saves often easily found their way back to Portugal, England’s usual command in the box just wasn’t there in Milton Keynes.

Super subs turned starting 11

Wiegman’s starting 11 was unchanged throughout their Euros victory last summer, with Toone, Russo and Kelly being regular super subs.

Since the retirement of the Lionesses' all-time goal scorer Ellen White, Russo has often led the line in friendlies, with Daly also fighting for the place up top. However, this game shows that Wiegman may be choosing to utilise Russo in similar ways she did last summer.

Fran Kirby’s absence has meant Toone has featured in the starting 11 for all five games since the Euro final. She had a quiet game against Portugal and James looked more effective when switched from a wide to central role to replace her.

England fan displays a banner after the Lionesses drew 0-0 with Portugal in their World Cup send-off match (Reuters via Beat Media Group subscription)

Who starts where?

Wiegman’s match day squad could be a solid representation of how she will look to configure her troops in Australia.

Defensively, the big question remains whether Millie Bright will be ready for their first game in just three weeks.

Word from the England camp is she is progressing well, but stand-in captain still hasn’t played a competitive match since March. Esme Morgan seems to be the third choice centre back after starting both of the last two matches.

Jess Carter and Morgan worked well in this match, Portugal got away just two shots, though space was often left behind, something better teams would undoubtedly exploit. The link between Greenwood and Hemp was certainly daunting for this opposition.

England's midfield seems solid and Barcelona's Keira Walsh is the first name on the team sheet, her tactical prowess is the pivot of England’s game play.

Fans couldn’t help but wonder at the shirt numbers used in Milton Keynes, perhaps a nod to what is to unfold in the days ahead, with the final team and squad numbers submitted by the Football Association in just eight days.