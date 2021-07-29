Five things to watch in Tokyo on Friday

From a potential three-peat on the trampoline to a chance for (more) history in the pool, here are five things to look out for at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 30.

Rosie MacLennan goes for three on the trampoline

Toronto's Rosie MacLennan made history five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, becoming the first Canadian athlete to successfully defend a title at the Summer Olympics. She's also the first Canadian woman to win two gold medals in an individual event at the Summer Games. Now 32, MacLennan is an experienced veteran on the trampoline scene. She said she still loves the sport, enjoys the training and finds joy in the process. "It's constantly challenging yourself and seeing what you're capable of," she said. "I think that keeps you pushing and keeps you, as an athlete, setting your sights higher and higher." Also hitting the trampoline for Canada is Samantha Smith of Toronto, who's making her Olympic debut at 29.

Women's soccer squad takes on Brazil in quarterfinal

After resting some of their top players during their final group stage matchup against Great Britain on Tuesday, the Canadian side will be at full strength as the knockout stage gets underway. The eighth-ranked Canadians will have their work cut out for them against No. 7 Brazil, but Canada coach Bev Priestman said her team is feeling "comfortable" with their position. "We rested some legs and we're ready to go," Priestman said after the reduced Canadian squad played to a 1-1 draw with the Brits. Canada won bronze in women's soccer at the 2012 Games in London and finished third again four years later in Rio. The team is looking for a medal upgrade this time around.

More medals up for grabs in the pool, including Oleksiak's title

After bringing home six swimming medals from Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Canadian women have already had another successful Games in the pool in Tokyo. They'll hope to add to their tally on Friday, with medal rounds in the 100-metre freestyle and 200-metre breaststroke. Swimming sensation Penny Oleksiak is the defending gold medallist in the 100 free, which she won as a 16-year-old in Rio. Oleksiak became Canada's most decorated summer Olympian on Wednesday after winning bronze in the 200-metre freestyle. On the men's side, medals will be awarded Friday in the 200-metre backstroke and 200-metre individual medley.

Rowing wraps up

Friday marks the final day for rowing events on Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway. The Canadian women's eight finished second in their repechage on Wednesday to book a ticket to Friday's final. Canada earned its first rowing medal of the 2020 Tokyo Games Thursday when Victoria's Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens of Surrey, B.C., captured bronze in the women's pair. In addition to the eights events, medals will also be awarded in men's and women's single sculls.

Track and field gets underway

The marquee event of any Summer Games, track and field — athletics, in the official parlance — begins its schedule at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. A slew of preliminary and qualifying round events are on the docket, from steeplechase to discus to high jump. The only medals up for grabs are in the men's 10,000-metre, where Mohammed Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., is Canada's lone entry. It's the third Olympic appearance for the 30-year-old Ahmed, who finished 18th in this event at the 2012 Games in London.

