Five things to watch this November – from the return of 'The White Lotus' to Tim Burton's take on 'The Addams Family'

Marie-Claire Chappet
·5 min read
the white lotus
Your TV watchlist for November is hereThe White Lotus

Cosy up, it is officially peak TV season. November's offerings are just what we want for the long winter nights ahead. There is Tim Burton's debut TV effort, with a witty take on The Addams Family, in Wednesday. There is also the suspenseful new ITVX drama,The Secrets of Frannie Langton, and the BBC's dark and brilliant western, starring Emily Blunt, The English.

Plus, this month is promising not one, but two of the most anticipated series of the year. Just in time for some summer reminiscing comes the second season of 2021's massive hit, The White Lotus. This time, the badly behaved rich people and eerie sense of impending doom has relocated to Sicily (but don't worry, Jennifer Coolidge is back). Meanwhile, amid a flurry of controversy, comes the fifth season of Netflix's juggernaut, The Crown. With a new cast, and one of the most dramatic plot-lines yet, you won't be able to look away.

Here's our essential watch list for the month ahead:

1. The White Lotus

the social satire is set at an exclusive sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week
Courtesy

In the last heady days of summer 2021, we were glued to a sun-drenched holiday far away: a rather more distasteful, murderous one, set in the luxury White Lotus resort of Hawaii. It was the sleeper TV hit of the year; a lockdown project from writer and filmmaker Mike White, who came up with it because of its Covid-friendly single-location premise and never anticipated the juggernaut it would become. Its eerie, tension-building soundtrack and shrewdly crafted commentary on class and privilege made it captivating viewing, not to mention the fact it served us a career-best performance from Jennifer Coolidge. Thankfully, she is back for season two of what looks set to be an anthology series. Coolidge is the only returning cast member for this second season, set at a White Lotus resort in Sicily, which also features Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, F Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander and Will Sharpe as a coterie of guests on misguided double dates and traumatic family trips. Expect the same badly behaved rich people, pitch-perfect dark comedy and, maybe, another sneaky murder…

'The White Lotus' season 2 is streaming on NowTV from 30 October.

2. The Crown

Perhaps no season of The Crown has been so fraught with tension as this, its fifth and penultimate one. Released just two months after the death of its iconic central figure, Queen Elizabeth II, many have balked at the timing, concerned for how this season will cover some of the more dramatic events of the 1990s. Indeed, The Crown’s fifth season looks set to cover the Queen’s self-dubbed 'annus horriblus', in which the marriages of her three children imploded – most notably including the breakdown of, and subsequent flurry of controversy and scandal around, Charles and Diana’s relationship. Yet, once again, there is excitement over fresh casting. This season, the hit Netflix show promises a new pick of acclaimed actors: Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and the titans of stage and screen, Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as the late Queen and Prince Philip. Whatever is in store, we can be sure it will be another bumpy ride at the House of Windsor.

'The Crown' season 5 begins streaming on Netflix from 9 November

3. Wednesday

wednesday l to r moosa mostafa as eugene otinger, jenna ortega as wednesday addams, naomi j ogawa as yoko tanaka, joy sunday as bianca barclay in episode 103 of wednesday cr © 2022
Courtesy

It’s a match made in goth heaven (or should that be hell?). King of the kooky aesthetic, Tim Burton, is finally tackling the iconic Addams Family. Not strictly a retelling of the family tale, Burton is instead not only devising the narrative as a TV series (his first venture on the small screen) but deciding to shift the focus on to the family's finest wearer of plaits: Wednesday Addams. The story here depicts a teenage Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, as she embarks on her first few terms at a spooky boarding school. The cast is filled out with some big names, including Catherine Zeta Jones as Morticia, Luis Guizmán as Gomez and Gwendoline Christie as Wednesday’s mysterious school principal Larissa. There also promises to be an as-yet-to-be revealed cameo from the original Wednesday Addams herself, Christina Ricci. Prepare for some excellent deadpanning.

'Wednesday' starts streaming on Netflix from 23 November

4. The English

emily blunt the english
Courtesy


Set in the Wild West in 1890, this dark, wildly acerbic series is a co-production of the BBC and Amazon Studios, created by British filmmaker and actor Hugo Blick, whose last tour de force was the BBC’s excellent drama series Black Earth Rising, starring Michaela Coel and John Goodman. Blick has assembled another sterling cast for his next ambitious project – a sprawling revenge story along the dusty plains of America’s wild west – including Ciaran Hinds, Toby Jones and Stephen Rea. The eponymous ‘English’ star is, however, Emily Blunt playing an English gentlewoman, out to avenge her son’s death, who teams up with a Native American ex-cavalry scout (Chaske Spencer) on a journey that will reveal an unexpected shared history. Saddle up for bloodshed, intrigue, a sharp script and some exceptional acting.

'The English' starts streaming on Prime Video and BBC Two on November 11

5. The Secrets of Frannie Langton


drama republic for itvxthe confessions of frannie langtonpicturedkarla simone spence as frannie and sophie cookson as madame benhamthis image is under copyright and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes in your print or online publication this image cannot be syndicated to any other third party
Courtesy

Adapted by the author Sara Collins from her own critically acclaimed debut novel, this dazzling new drama transports viewers back to the world of Georgian London, where glamour and grime exist alongside each other. Karla-Simone Spence stars as the titular Frannie Langton, whose journey from a Jamaican plantation to a Mayfair mansion ends in horror, when she is accused of having murdered the mistress of the house – her lover, Marguerite Benham (Sophie Cookson). Suspenseful and thought-provoking in equal measure, the series follows Frannie as she attempts to piece together her memories of that fateful night and navigate a society where transgression in any form still goes unforgiven.

'The Secrets of Frannie Langton' will premiere on ITVX in November.

