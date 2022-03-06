Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

·1 min read

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Trade report

International merchandise trade numbers for January are expected from Statistics Canada on Tuesday. Canada posted a deficit of $137 million for December as imports rose 3.7 per cent and exports fell 0.9 per cent.


Banking conference

RBC Capital Markets holds its global financial institutions conference on Tuesday and Wednesday. The conference, which is expected to hear from top executives from Canada's big banks and other companies, follows the Bank of Canada's first interest rate hike in two years in its bid to bring inflation back under control.


Linamar results

Auto parts company Linamar Corp. will release its fourth-quarter results after the close of markets on Wednesday and hold a conference call with financial analysts. The company said in January that supply chain and labour availability constraints had deteriorated, hurting both revenue and margins.


Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its jobs report for February on Friday. The agency reported the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January, as public health restrictions cut capacity limits or forced closures for businesses such as restaurants, bars, concert halls and gyms.


Household debt

Statistics Canada will publish its latest reading on household debt on Friday as part of its fourth-quarter report on the national balance sheet and financial flow accounts. The report includes the much-watched household-debt-to-income ratio that measures how much Canadians owe relative to their income.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LNR)

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 200,000 civilians remain trapped in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol as the Russian cease-fire fails for a second time

    Russian forces agreed to a second cease-fire on Sunday morning, but the shelling of Mariupol in southern Ukraine continued.

  • Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

    Analysts have warned that crude prices could go as high as $150 per barrel if the West decides to slap sanctions on Russian energy exports, but even without sanctions, oil could see further upside

  • Canadian business jet maker Bombardier suspends all activities with Russian clients

    Business jet maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it has suspended all activities with Russian clients, as more companies cut ties in the country following the introduction of sweeping sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Western nations including Canada have imposed sanctions on prominent Russians, taken steps to stop business with the country and closed their airspace to Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft. “We will continue to adhere to international laws, regulations and sanctions, as they evolve,” the Montreal-based company said in a statement.

  • Russian war in world's 'breadbasket' threatens food supply

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the vast, fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region — known as the “breadbasket of the world.” Ukrainian farmers have been forced to neglect their fields as millions flee, fight or try to stay alive. Ports are shut down that send wheat and other food staples worldwide to be made into bread, noodles and animal feed. And ther

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Lindsay Lohan a 'Great Talent' Who 'Had a Lot on Her Plate at a Very Young Age'

    Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis starred as an at-odds mother-daughter duo in 2003's body-swap comedy, Freaky Friday

  • Live updates: Ukrainian Jewish orphans evacuated to Israel

    The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war: —— JERUSALEM — A group of 100 Ukrainian Jewish orphans who were evacuated from the country after Russia invaded have landed in Israel. The children arrived Sunday a few hours before two flights carrying around 300 other Ukrainian Jewish immigrants landed. The children were evacuated from the central Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr and brought to Israel by the KKL-JNF organization. The Jewish Agency for Israel, a quasigovernmental organization that ma

  • UPDATE 1-Blinken speaks with Chinese foreign minister on Ukraine: State Dept.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about "Moscow's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. "The Secretary noted the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes