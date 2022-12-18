TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Markets

It is the last full week of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange for what has been a difficult year for many investors. Stock markets continued to come under pressure last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate and suggested rates will still have to go higher next year.

Retail sales

Statistics Canada will release retail sales figures for October on Tuesday. The agency's early estimate for the month pointed to an increase of 1.5 per cent for the month. Retail sales in September fell 0.5 per cent led lower by a drop at gasoline stations and food and beverage stores.

BlackBerry results

BlackBerry Ltd. will release its third-quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday. The results come after the company reported its losses eased in its second quarter compared with last year while its revenue dipped.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation on Wednesday in its consumer price index report for November. The consumer price index was up was 6.9 per cent year over year in October, matching the increase in September.

GDP

Statistics Canada will release its gross domestic product figures for October on Friday. The agency's early estimate for the month suggested real GDP was essentially unchanged in October as increases in the public, transportation and warehousing, construction and wholesale trade sectors were offset by decreases in the manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sectors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

The Canadian Press