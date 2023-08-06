TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Metro results

Grocer Metro Inc. reports second quarter results on Wednesday. The financial results are set to arrive as it faces about 3,700 striking workers in the Toronto area. Workers rejected a tentative deal reached with Metro and walked off the job July 29.

Cineplex earnings results

Theatre operator Cineplex is set to report Thursday how much the twin showings of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" helped boost its bottom line. The movie theatre chain says the two highly anticipated movies brought in more than $19 million in box office revenue on opening weekend for its best summer box office take of all time.

Restaurant Brands International results

The owner of Tim Hortons along with Burger King and Popeyes reports on Tuesday. The results come as it looks to expand its customer base through financial offerings including a credit card, while also expanding into new markets like South Korea.

Canopy Growth results

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth reports results on Wednesday after market close. The company announced a restructuring plan in July as it looks to reduce its debt and create a more stable financial footing. Canopy's shares fell more than 30 per cent after it announced the plans.

Building permits

Statistics Canada is set to release June building permit numbers on Wednesday. The measure will help give insight into the pace of expected building ahead as Canada faces an acute housing shortage that has driven up prices for both renters and homebuyers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press