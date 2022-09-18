TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its August reading for inflation on Tuesday. The year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, largely driven by a decline in gas prices even as prices for food, rent and travel continued to rise.

Bank of Canada speech

Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry to give a speech to the University of Waterloo on pandemic macroeconomics. Beaudry is expected to talk about the lessons learned by policymakers during the pandemic and what may be ahead as we continue to face challenges.

Aurora Cannabis results

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday after the close of markets and hold a conference call with analysts. The company announced a deal last week to buy a controlling interest in Bevo Agtech Inc., a supplier of vegetable seedlings and flowers.

Census data

Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest batch of census data on Wednesday. The data coming out includes home ownership numbers, figures on housing suitability, need for repairs and the ratio of people living in a dwelling to the number of bedrooms in the home.

Retail trade

Statistics Canada will release its retail trade figures for July on Friday. The agency's initial estimate for July released last month pointed to a drop of two per cent, but it cautioned the figure would be revised.

