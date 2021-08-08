TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:





Freshii results:

Freshii Inc. will release Q2 results on Tuesday. The Toronto-based company reported in May that it recorded a million-dollar loss in its first quarter as many of its restaurants remained temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Canada Goose earnings:

Canada Goose is set to release Q1 results on Wednesday. The luxury parka maker known for its coyote fur-trimmed hoods said in June that it will stop using fur in its products by the end of next year.

Back to the theatres:

Cineplex Inc. will release Q2 results on Thursday. Cinemas in Ontario and Manitoba were the last to reopen in June for the summer season after being shut for months due to pandemic lockdown measures. Theatres in Ontario were closed longer than anywhere else in North America, with locations in the Greater Toronto Area shuttered for nine months.

Metro earnings:

Metro Inc. will have Q3 results and a call with analysts on Wednesday. In June, Canada's agriculture ministers gave the country's grocers until the end of the year to propose measures to regulate the industry. Calls for a code of conduct increased after Loblaw Companies and Walmart Canada imposed higher fees on suppliers in recent months.

Canadian Tire results:

Canadian Tire Corporation will release second quarter results and hold a conference call on Thursday. The retailer reported in May that spring's early arrival sent demand for everything from patio furniture and inflatable pools to barbecues and bikes soaring, leading to higher-than-expected sales growth in its first quarter.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press