TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:





CN earnings:

CN Rail will release Q2 results on Tuesday. The railway operator made its final pitch to regulators on July 7 for preliminary approval of its $33.6 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.





Rogers earnings:

Rogers Communications will release its Q2 results and hold a conference call on Wednesday. The Toronto-based wireless, internet and media company reported a three-per-cent increase in first-quarter profit compared with the same time last year, which included the first weeks of Canada's COVID-19 lockdowns.

Precision Drilling update:

Precision Drilling will release Q2 results on Thursday. In April, CEO Kevin Neveu referred to new greenhouse gas emission targets set by Canada and the U.S. as “extremely aggressive” but added he supports the climate change goals behind the commitments.

Air Canada earnings:

Air Canada will report its Q2 results on Friday. The Montreal-based airline said on July 2 that it was seeking the dismissal of the U.S. Department of Transportation's US$25.5-million fine over Air Canada’s alleged failure to provide prompt refunds after cancelling flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic dismissed.





May retail trade figures:

Statistics Canada is set to release retail trade numbers for May on Friday. The agency previously reported that retail sales fell 5.7 per cent to $54.8 billion in April, the largest decline since April 2020 during the pandemic's first wave.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press