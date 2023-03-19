TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Nordstrom sales

A court hearing is expected to be held on Monday for Nordstrom Canada to seek approval of a liquidation sale as it prepares to shutter its 13 locations by late June. The company says customers can expect to find discounted items on its racks the day after approval is received.

Inflation data

Statistics Canada will release the February consumer price index report on Tuesday, giving Canadians its latest reading for inflation. Desjardins and RBC both forecast a drop in the inflation rate to 5.4 per cent last month, down from 5.9 per cent in January.

Bank of Canada summary

The Bank of Canada will publish its second summary of deliberations on Wednesday outlining what the governing council discussed during meetings about its most recent rate decision. On March 8, the central bank held its key interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent, pausing its yearlong campaign of aggressive rate hikes.

Bombardier investor day

Bombardier is holding its annual investor day on Thursday where it will provide an update on strategic pillars such as Bombardier Defense and aftermarket expansion, as well as the company's environmental, social and governance objectives. Bombardier forecasts $7.6 billion in revenues for 2023, up from $6.9 billion last year, and expects to deliver 138 aircraft, an increase of 15 from 2022.

Retail sales

Statistics Canada is set to release retail sales figures for January on Friday. Retail sales in December rose 0.5 per cent to $62.1 billion, led by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and general merchandise stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2023.

