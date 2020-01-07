Five things to know about the MLB sign-stealing scandals

Move over, steroid era, Major League Baseball has stumbled upon a new type of scandal that threatens to taint the league for years to come. Two of the league’s most recent World Series winners are embroiled in sign-stealing scandals that could have drastic repercussions on the future of the game.

Both the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have been accused of using technology to steal signs during the seasons in which they won the World Series. While they are the only two teams to be exposed it’s possible many other clubs have engaged in similar tactics in an attempt to skirt around the rules.

Given that severity of those allegations, and the possibility that other franchises are also engaging in this behavior, it’s worth taking a closer look at the situations surrounding both the Astros and Red Sox.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are five things you need to know about the sign-stealing scandals rocking MLB right now.

Astros cheating scandal came first, Red Sox followed

The Astros were the first team to be caught up in an elaborate, high-tech cheating scandal. In November, a bombshell report from The Athletic detailed the team’s scheme. Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers went on the record to explain how the Astros used well-placed cameras and a trash can to steal opponents’ signs.

Two months later, the Red Sox were accused of violating the same rule. While no player went on the record with The Athletic this time around, three people associated with the Red Sox in 2018 confirmed members of the team used the video replay room to relay signs to their teammates.

Astros, Red Sox have been accused of improper surveillance before

Both the Astros and Red Sox have been linked to questionable practices prior to the 2019-20 offseason. The Astros came under scrutiny in October 2018, when a man with an Astros ID badge was caught taking pictures of the Boston Red Sox’s dugout during the American League Championship Series. That same man reportedly also took pictures of the Cleveland Indians’ dugout in the Division Series. The Astros were also reportedly investigated by MLB in 2017, when players on the Oakland Athletics noticed the Astros clapping in the dugout in an attempt to relay signs. The Astros were reportedly not punished for either offense.

Story continues

The Red Sox have been accused of using their video room to steal signs during the 2018 season. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Red Sox were involved in a similar situation in September 2017. A team trainer was accused of using his Apple Watch to steal signs and relay that information to Red Sox players in the dugout. MLB investigated the Red Sox and fined the team an undisclosed amount after determining the Red Sox used electronic equipment to steal signs.

That last point is crucial. While sign stealing has always been an accepted part of baseball, the use of electronic equipment to steal signs is frowned upon by both the league and — usually — its players. There’s a belief around the game that if signs are going to be stolen, players must steal them the old fashioned way.

How the Astros and Red Sox cheated

Both the Astros and Red Sox have been accused of cheating, but they went about it in different ways. As explained by The Athletic, the Astros allegedly stole signs in real time using an outfield camera that was hooked up to a monitor located in a tunnel just steps from their home dugout in Minute Maid Park. That monitor is how players and employees deciphered opponents’ signs, and they would smash a trash can lid in the tunnel — which could be heard on the field — to tell the batter what pitch to expect.

The Red Sox went about their alleged sign stealing in a subtler way. According to The Athletic, they used Red Sox staffers in the video room to decode the signs of opposing teams, before MLB began sending monitors to watch every room. Once the signs were deciphered, a player would bring the information to the dugout on foot. It would then be communicated to the baserunner, who would use body movements (such as putting two feet on the bag or looking in a certain direction) to tell the batter what to expect.

How could the teams be punished?

MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred have several different ways to discipline teams and individuals for wrongdoing: fines, suspensions or bans, and the loss of draft picks. Punishment for the Astros is reportedly coming soon, and will almost certainly involve a hefty fine for the team (perhaps the largest ever). ESPN reported that despite the involvement of players in the sign-stealing scheme, no players will be disciplined.

That leaves GM Jeff Luhnow, manager AJ Hinch, former bench coach (and current Red Sox manager) Alex Cora, as well as other on-field personnel, employees and front office executives. They could each be fined, suspended, or even possibly banned from baseball. The last time MLB banned someone from baseball was 2017, when former Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella received a lifetime restriction for his part in the Braves’ international signing scandal. The Braves also lost players and draft picks as part of their punishment.

The Astros are expected to be punished for their sign stealing scheme in the coming weeks. (Photo by Brandon Wade/Getty Images)

How can MLB solve its technology-assisted cheating problem?

Baseball teams have been stealing signs ever since there were signs to steal. Old fashioned sign stealing — using only the eyes — is an accepted part of the game. What is not allowed is stealing signs using technology. Since technology is the problem, there are only two avenues to fix it: getting rid of technology, or making it better. To get rid of it, MLB would have to either remove the current challenge system and close all video rooms during games, or they’d have to significantly overhaul the current system to make video rooms obsolete.

MLB seems to be choosing the other path: making the technology better, or at least making it work for them. Yahoo Sports’ Hannah Keyser reported Tuesday that MLB is developing wearable random-number generator that would essentially act as two-factor authentication for signs between the pitcher and catcher. The number would tell the pitcher which one of the catcher’s signs is relevant for that pitch. Keyser also reported that MLB is also looking into putting in-ground lights on the mound. The catcher would control the lights and could communicate the sign using a particular sequence, and only the pitcher would be able to see them.

———

More from Yahoo Sports: