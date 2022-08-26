Five things that stood out in the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason finale vs. the Packers

Sam McDowell
·4 min read
The Chiefs should probably embrace a quarterback controversy.

For the No. 2 job.

After gathering the team in a “choir huddle” in honor of the late Len Dawson, Patrick Mahomes sat out the preseason finale Thursday, a 17-10 win against the visiting Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

One quarterback took advantage of the extra work.

It wasn’t Chad Henne.

It was Shane Buechele, who did everything he possibly could to make an argument for his place on the initial 53-man roster that must be in place Tuesday.

Buechele completed 11 of 17 passes for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and midway through his outing sported a perfect passer rating. Henne played the first two series and completed 4 of 7 passes for 23 yards.

Buechele has been the better quarterback throughout the preseason, but Henne has the advantage of experience. That might be his only advantage.

Some other observations from immediately after the final exhibition:

1. The Chiefs’ first-team defense

We’ve talked a lot about the offense because, well, the offense has Patrick Mahomes and the defense does not.

But the Chiefs first-team defensive unit quietly dominated the three-game preseason schedule. Its finally tally: Six possessions. Six punts.

That’s essentially perfect results from a unit that looks to have achieved its desired goal.

Play faster.

The Chiefs have more speed at all three levels in comparison to 2021 — but it’s most notable at linebacker. Nick Bolton and Willie Gay figure to eat a larger chunk of the snaps, some of which were taken by Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann.

If you’re looking for more speed, that’s a good place to start.

And there’s this...

2. Speaking of which...

You’ll hear frequently from this year’s rookie class, if nothing else because of the quantity. The Chiefs plucked 10 players from the 2022 NFL Draft.

But the quantity is starting to stand out a bit, too.

The Chiefs started three rookies on defense — cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive end George Karlaftis and linebacker Leo Chenal. That represented a move up the depth chart for Chenal, who has frequently worked with the second team in practices.

For the second straight year, the Chiefs appear to have drafted some players ready for a more immediate impact. Safety Bryan Cook will also get some run sooner rather than later in the regular season, even if not in a starting role. He had an interception Thursday.

McDuffie entered concussion protocol in the first quarter Thursday and did not return.

3. A last-minute effort from Ronald Jones

The final preseason game, more than any other purpose, offers the last competition to crack the initial 53-man roster.

Running back Ronald Jones stated his case.

Finally.

Jones had eight carries for 43 yards, and even more notable is the running style — straight downhill. That’s a benefit the Chiefs could use, but for the past couple of weeks, it’s looked as though Jones is positioned outside the roster bubble.

The math, however, has recently changed. Derrick Gore is out of the season with a thumb injury, and while Jones was likely ahead of Gore on the depth chart, removing the possibility of stashing Gore on the practice squad could help Jones make the team. The insurance, so to speak, might need to be on the actual 53-man roster.

4. ... And a last-minute to forget from cornerback Joshua Williams

The darling of the offseason, fourth-round pick Joshua Williams, opened training camp running with the first-team defense.

Seems like forever ago now.

Williams has slid down the cornerback depth chart — and he didn’t help his cause Thursday.

On 3rd-and-13 play, linebacker Darius Harris made his third consecutive tackle to force a punt — except on the complete other end of the field, Williams was correctly ruled for a face mask that forced an automatic first down.

Later in the first half, Williams blasted kicker Ramiz Ahmed on a field goal attempt.

He was also beat in coverage and should have been flagged for pass interference in the third quarter.

A forgettable night.

5. The Chiefs can identify tight ends, huh?

Travis Kelce is atop the depth chart.

Jody Fortson looks like an undrafted steal.

And, um, Matt Bushman is the star of the preseason finale?

OK, then.

Bushman caught a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter, though it was the result of broken coverage. But he added a 2-yard score in the third quarter on a play in which he was very much covered.

He’s not going to make this roster, but he’s got some tape now and, if nothing else, a pretty good memory.

