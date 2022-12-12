Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ win in Denver. It was a win, right?

Sam McDowell
·4 min read
Jack Dempsey/AP

A game with drama worthy of primetime, wouldn’t you say?

Oops.

The NFL removed the Chiefs-Broncos game from Sunday Night Football to an afternoon time slot, but the league apparently forgot one thing: The Chiefs’ defense isn’t good enough to blow much of anyone out.

That’s a problem, but a problem that at least this week came with a win.

The Chiefs beat the Broncos 34-28 Sunday, even if it didn’t feel like much of a victory.

They led 27-0 before a few confounding throws from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, overshadowed only by an atrocious two quarters from the defense.

We’ll have to start there with the five observations from immediately after the game:

1. Closing out a game

You would think, of all issues that would plague this season, this would be one in which they wouldn’t need a reminder.

We do remember how last season finished after all, right?

The Chiefs spent an offseason saying finishing games would be their top lesson from the 2021 conclusion, and yet, here we are.

Just two weeks earlier, my colleague, Vahe Gregorian, addressed this issue after the Chiefs let a bad Rams team hang around. Well, it’s a trend. The Broncos had no business ever being in the game in the second half — let alone a possession with a chance to take the lead late in the game.

Mahomes got too careless with the football with a big lead; the offensive line fell apart; and then there’s this:

2. That kind of defense ain’t good enough

Mahomes put the defense in a bad spot with back-to-back interceptions in the second quarter — let’s get that out of the way — but the Chiefs allowed 11.4 yards per play over a three-possession stretch sandwiched around halftime.

Against one of the league’s very worst offenses.

Russell Wilson, who left the game after a scary moment in which he appeared to get knocked out, had eight passing touchdowns all season, and he threw touchdowns on three consecutive drives.

It was good enough to escape Denver, but it won’t be good good enough against elite offenses and elite quarterbacks — the kind who tend to stick around in the playoffs. And it’s getting too late in the season for this to still be a thing.

The Broncos scored a season-high 28 points.

3. The running back committee

Look, it’s not all bad. The Chiefs did win the game, after all. And at long last, the Chiefs appear to have settled roles for their running backs.

And it’s starting to click.

Isiah Pacheco has rushed for at least 60 yards in five straight games and iced the game with his 10-yard carry up the gut, and Jerick McKinnon is thriving in the third-down role.

Something in the Chiefs’ scouting report informed Andy Reid the screen game would be a good idea against the Broncos, and that got some good intel there.

McKinnon tore up the a good Broncos defense in through the air, catching seven passes for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Including this one:

4. That Mahomes pass

Yeah, we’ll have to at least mention that pass.

Mahomes just routinely — and nonchalantly — completes passes that the other 31 quarterbacks playing every week wouldn’t think to try.

The latest? Not even sure what to call it — sidearm, underhand, or just more of a flip. With one defender on his legs and another charging toward him, Mahomes looked like a point guard in the paint finding his post player, a no-look pass that fell into the hands of McKinnon, who traveled the rest of the way for a 56-yard touchdown.

5. A game-management problem (again)

With five minutes to play, the 3-9 Broncos held the ball near midfield, a chance to actually take the lead.

Never should’ve happened.

And I’m not only referring to a lead that once ballooned to 27 points.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Mahomes found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a touchdown that put the Chiefs up 12.

The Chiefs, inexplicably, kicked an extra point to go up 13, rather than attempting a two-point conversion for the possibility of going up two full scores.

It only added to the anxiety of some nervy moments throughout the second half, and unnecessarily so.

Latest Stories

  • Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead set to return vs. Chargers; OT Fisher also active

    Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is active for Sunday night’s game against the Chargers, making his return from a one-game absence because of a pectoral strain.

  • Dawson Knox sets up go-ahead TD by getting body-slammed on bizarre encroachment penalty

    Knox gave a master class against the Jets on inducing an opponent into a fourth-down penalty.

  • The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

    Eight teams become four as the World Cup 2022 begins to draw to a close. After England’s heartbreaking loss to France, Morocco’s history-making run, Brazil’s surprise loss and the mayhem that is always a Netherlands vs Argentina game, Qatar 2022 is throwing up lots of questions. Luckily, Miguel Delaney is on hand to answer yours in You Ask The Questions.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Short-track relay teams post victories as Canada wins five medals at World Cup

    ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Relay team victories anchored a five-medal showing for Canadian short-track speedskaters on Sunday at the ISU World Cup. Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., made an inside pass on a South Korean skater at the final corner to help secure the victory for the men's team. Pierre-Gilles, Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., Montreal's Maxime Laoun and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., finished first in six minutes 56.201 seconds. South Korea was second in 6:56.453 and Japan

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed

    DENVER (AP) — L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien late in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes atoned for a three-interception day by leading Kansas City on a clock-chewing drive, and the Chiefs held on for a 34-28 win on Sunday over Denver, which lost QB Russell Wilson to a concussion. The Chiefs (10-3) extended their dominance of Denver with their 14th consecutive win over the Broncos (3-10), who made a game of it by scoring three touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute stre

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o