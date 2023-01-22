Five things that stand out about Chiefs’ playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Sam McDowell
·5 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Chiefs might’ve avoided an all-out catatrasophe Saturday, but did they did not escape its debris.

We’ll start with the headline — the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20 Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship Game.

But this is more than a footnote: The health of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle has now become the storyline of the next eight days — and, if the Chiefs are lucky, a couple of weeks beyond that.

Mahomes, on the verge of winning his second NFL Most Valuable Player award, injured his ankle on a first-quarter sack, when he got sandwiched between two linemen and one of them, Arden Key, landed his weight on the lower half of Mahomes’ right ankle.

A high-ankle sprain is typically a multi-week injury. It was more like multi-minutes for Mahomes, who battled through the pain, though clearly not as effectively as his usual self.

In a world in which we debate morale victories, this feels like something of the pure opposite. A sinking-feeling with a win?

In any event, the Chiefs did get by the Jaguars with a hobbled Mahomes — and one pinch-hit from Chad Henne, which I’ll get to — but the Bills and Bengals represent considerably tougher tests.

More on that is coming in our post-game coverage from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

For now, here are five observations from immediately after the game:

1. The Drive

Mahomes might’ve played after the injury — though he sat out two drives — but he was far from himself after the injury.

It’s not yet clear, probably even to him, what the lingering effects will be in the days to come.

Whatever comes next, though, we can’t forget what came last.

The toughness was more than symbolic — he was at the center of the game’s biggest drive. Like Michael Jordan taking over a game with the flu in Salt Lake City.

After Jaguars cut the lead to three points in the fourth quarter, Mahomes produced his only touchdown drive post-injury.

In what felt like a must-have-seven situation, he led the Chiefs 70 yards down field for a score to extend the margin back to double-digits.

And it was all Mahomes, too. He completed 4 of 6 throws for 48 yards, a floating pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling the touchdown throw.

The Jaguars would never again hold the ball down a single possession.

2. The 98

The ball rested at the Chiefs’ own 2-yard-line, the world’s best quarterback on the sideline with his injury, and a 37-year-old backup who had not completed a pass all season jogged onto the field in his place.

And then led the Chiefs 98 yards to the end zone.

Chad Henne’s first drive put some energy back into Arrowhead Stadium, but it was every bit as much an Andy Reid drive. He dialed up a pair of third-down calls that provided Henne quick, short throws to open receivers, first Kadarius Toney and then Travis Kelce.

The possession spanned 12 plays, supplied the Chiefs a double-digit lead and reminded that even without Mahomes, albeit momentarily, the Chiefs still have one of the league’s very best play-callers against a below-average secondary.

3. The 33-year-old

In terms of a matchup inside the matchup, the Chiefs were going to have a clear advantage in one particular spot.

Tight end.

I mentioned this a day earlier in the bets column, but nobody in football is worse at defending tight ends than the Jaguars, and in case you didn’t know, the Chiefs have a pretty good one.

And they used him.

Travis Kelce had four catches and a touchdown on the opening drive. He also caught Henne’s touchdown — another beautiful play design from Reid to set up an easy throw.

He finished with 14 catches for 98 yards.

Kelce had yet another career year — setting personal-best marks of 110 catches and 12 touchdowns — both it had been a minute since he found the end zone.

Week 12, to be precise.

That changed in the span of about seven minutes.

It’s nothing new for Kelce in the postseason. He now has 14 touchdown receptions in 16 playoff games. He entered the day averaging 86.1 yards per game.

4. Mahomes before the injury

The shame of the situation — beyond the human nature of it — is Chiefs weren’t the only ones robbed of their best by an injury.

The game was. We were. You were.

Mahomes gave us a glimpse of it early, too. He completed 10 of his first 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

This should have been a story about his response to the last time he played a leading role in a playoff game, the second-half collapse against the Bengals. And he was well on his way. A jump pass to Kelce. A sidearm throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

He looked great.

And we got only one quarter of it.

5. The playoff Frank

Every season, this time of year, Frank Clark likes to remind us that his playoff resume is quite good. Like, a lot better than his regular season resume.

And, well, he once again backed up the words.

Clark had an active game that included a sack and another tackle for loss.

He has 12 sacks in 15 playoff games.

A great record, but one worth a question: If this is his capability, why don’t we see more of it in the regular season?

Latest Stories

  • Watch: QB Patrick Mahomes throws jump-pass to spark Chiefs on first playoff drive

    It didn’t take Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes long to make his first highlight throw of the playoffs.

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • McAvoy, Forbort score in 2nd, Bruins beat Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 25 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season. “I couldn't be more happy, its been overwhelming,” Ullmark said of reaching his milestone. “I have a lot of gratitude playing with the boys who work so hard e

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the job for some 28 years — including the team's NBA championship run in 1977. He died in Portland with his wife of 31 years, Dottie, by his side, the team said. The cause of death was not released. “The Scho

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • London Lightning start 2023 season with a loss at home

    The London Lighting started their 2023 season with a close game on Thursday night, losing to the Sudbury Five 86-83 at Budweiser Gardens. Thursday's game was the first of 30 this year. Londoners Carol and Devon Majojo were at all Lightning games last season. They both love to see them win and watching the players put in hard work. "They're just very talented," said Devon, who plays basketball himself. They were excited to watch the championship banner raised after watching the final game last se

  • Former Canada coach leads Kenya past Canadian men at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Kenya, under former Canada coach Damian McGrath, defeated the Canadian men 21-5 on Saturday in consolation play at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens. A first-half try by Canada's Brock Webster cancelled out a score by Edmund Anya but tries by Willy Ambaka and George Ooro Angeyo carried the 14th-ranked Kenyans past No. 13 Canada. The loss consigned Canada to the 13th-place semifinal against No. 11 Uruguay. The ninth-ranked Canadian women faced No. 8 Spain in the ninth-place semi