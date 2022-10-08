Five things for parents and teachers to know about suicide prevention in kids, teens

Tragedy struck Broward County this week: On Thursday, a 17-year-old student took his own life at Fort Lauderdale High School.

The incident left behind a shocked and heartbroken community. To deal with the grieving process, social workers and family therapists will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday at the school, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave.

The incident also serves as a reminder to pay attention to the youth mental health crisis. The school will hold a Parent and Student Wellness Summit from 6 to 8:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

Nationally, suicide ranks as a leading cause of death among those 15 to 19 years old. In 2021, 44 percent of high school students reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, according to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We spoke to an expert about what teachers, parents and other adults can do to prevent suicide and help struggling children and teens.

Alan Mednick lost his daughter to suicide about a decade ago. He is now a board member or the Southeast Florida Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention trained on suicide awareness and intervention skills,.

He shared these five tips:

1. Look for behavioral changes

Parents and teachers should look for any changes in behavior that last for more than two weeks in teens and children.

These can include loss of appetite, lack of interest in favorite activities, sleeping too much or too little, sudden use of drugs, recklessness, poor hygienic tendencies and bad grades.

2. Ask them honestly

If adults do notice any odd behavior, they should ask about it.

“It’s OK to say, ‘Hey, people sometimes who are thinking about suicide are failing courses. Are you thinking about suicide?’ Just ask them straight out. It’s fine,” Mednick advised.

People shouldn’t fear the word “suicide,” Mednick said, because evidence shows they won’t give others the idea of it just by saying it. But it could enable those who are thinking about it to voice their issues.

3. Listen, listen, listen

When they ask, parents and teachers should completely focus on whatever the children or teens say.

Turn off the TV, silence the phones, put the book away. Look them in their eyes and listen — don’t respond right away.

If they do show any signs of problems, take them seriously. Don’t dismiss them.

If they’re not ready to disclose the problems right away, adults can let them know they’ll be there to listen anytime, and they won’t get angry or judge them because of it, Mednick said.

4. Connect with friends and classmates

After Mednick’s daughter died by suicide, his younger son also started experiencing suicidal thoughts. Mednick and his wife found out because his sons’ friends contacted them.

“The fact that his friends reached out to us to tell us was crucial. I don’t know what would’ve happened if they hadn’t,” he said.

“It’s not about becoming buddy-buddy with them; it’s just about letting the friends know, ‘Hey, if you see anything wrong, let us know.’ Just have an open dialogue.”

Teachers can also foster a safe environment where students feel comfortable raising such concerns.

5. Share professional resources

What’s most important is to know there’s relief a call, a meeting or a click away, Mednick said.

Adults should encourage kids to meet with a counselor, a therapist, a psychologist or other specialists.

The local 2-1-1 line provides all types of assistance. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 helps those at mental health risk. Both lines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They’re confidential, anonymous and free.

For further help, reach out to browardschools.com/student-services.

For specific guidance on how to be there for a child who lost a friend or a classmate to suicide, read this “Children, Teens, and Suicide Loss” booklet, created by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in partnership with the Dougy Center and The National Center for Grieving Children & Families.