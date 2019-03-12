Five things we learned from quarter-finals day at the Yonex All England

Quarter-finals day at YONEX All England 2019 was a special one, with the quality of badminton only rising higher as the five draws sharpened their focus.

Perhaps the game of the day came as Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie dazzled second seed mixed doubles pair Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping with a frenetically-paced thriller.

Here we take a look at five other things we learned, starting with Japan’s stunning efforts.

JAPAN DOMINATES QUARTER-FINALS DAY

What a day it was for the Japanese team, who are the third largest contingent at badminton’s greatest show with 29 players.

Japanese players had lined up nine quarter-finals for day three and knocked it out of the park to win eight of them in a domineering performance.

There were early-in-the-day wins for pocket rocket Akane Yamaguchi, women’s doubles pairs Shiho Tanaka/Koharu Yonemoto and Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara – while defending champions Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino also tasted victory.

Into the evening session and wins for Kento Momota and Nozomi Okuhara, similarly for Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda and Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota’s fantastic late-night effort against the Stoeva sisters.

Japan have won 15 titles at YONEX All England so far, don’t bet against more arriving this weekend.

DON’T MESS WITH THE CHAMPS

Day one at badminton’s greatest show may have seen a number of favourites fall, the likes of Chen Long, Lin Dan, Ratchanok Intanon and PV Sindhu, but the message on day three was unequivocally clear – don’t mess with the champs.

The women’s singles was of course impressively won by Tai Tzu Ying last year and as she seeks a hat-trick Tai powered past Saina Nehwal on day three – the Chinese Taipei player is yet to drop a set here in 2019.

Interestingly, it’s only the top four seeds still standing in the women’s draw as Yamaguchi, Chen Yufei and Okuhara joined Tai.

But anything that Tai can do, Shi Yuqi can do also. It’s the same story in the men’s draw – defending champion, no dropped sets, and a similarly ruthless performance to down Kanta Tsuneyama 21-14 21-7.

DOUBLE DELIGHT FOR INDONESIA

Indonesia has won three of the last five men’s doubles competitions at YONEX All England and following day three’s events the chances of making that four in six increased dramatically.

Of course there was the loss of defending champions Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo on day one but that is now well behind us with two doubles wins for their compatriots.

2014 champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan were first up and strode past Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel 21-12 21-13, closely followed by Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto beating Malaysia’s Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 22-20 21-12.

In opposite sides of the draw, the ‘Daddies’ face number three seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda, with Alfian and Ardianto taking on Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

TAI AND NEHWAL CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Playing in the first match of the day on court one top ten players Tai and Nehwal kicked things off with an extremely high level of badminton, with the defending champion prevailing in straight sets.

If the 24-year-old successfully defends her crown she will be the first female singles champion to do so since Xie Xingfang 12 years ago, with both players also sending out a message of inspiration on International Women’s Day.

“I believe that all the women out there and little girls out there have the potential in sport,” said the world No.1.

“Everyone should do their best and try their hardest in sport. Every woman out there can shine in the sports arena!”

India’s Nehwal also echoed Tai’s message: “I want to say just keep working hard and keep believing in yourself! I wish all the women and girls out there all the very best.”

CHINA-MALAYSIA MONOPOLY ENDS

For the first time in a decade, the China-Malaysia stranglehold on the men’s singles final two has been broken.

Dominated by Lin, Chen Long and Lee Chong Wei for much of the last 10 years, we’ll see a different country’s flag flown in this year’s final.

China is of course there with Shi, who takes on Viktor Axelsen – himself looking to be the first European winner for 20 years, since Peter Gade.

In the other semi-final the rampaging Momota faces Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus, who is enjoying a magnificent tournament and makes his first semi-final in over a year after beating Tommy Sugiarto 16-21 21-14 21-15.