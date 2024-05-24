Five things to know about the NHL playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers pulled out quite the win on Thursday night, and the New York Rangers will look to do the same on Friday.

Here are five things to know entering Friday’s post-season action:

EARLY EDGE

Connor McDavid's goal 32 seconds into double overtime got the job done as the Oilers took a 3-2 road win over the Dallas Stars and a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals.

Edmonton was coming off a seven-game second-round series against Vancouver, while Dallas defeated Colorado in six games to advance.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

HISTORY

McDavid once again etched his name among the greats. The 27-year-old superstar joined Wayne Gretzky as the only two players in NHL history to record 20 assists through 13 or fewer games in a post-season multiple times after setting up Zach Hyman's second-period goal on Thursday.

McDavid also had 20 assists in 13 playoff games in 2022. Gretzky accomplished the feat in 11 games in 1983 and 1985, and in 13 contests in 1987.

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl became the fifth different player to ever open a post-season with a 13-game point streak with his goal in Thursday's win.

FIGURE IT OUT

It's only one game but the Rangers will need to pick things up going into Game 2 on Friday night.

The Florida Panthers had their way in a 3-0 Game 1 win on Wednesday in New York. Alexis Lafreniere scored an own goal in the third period and there was also a 14-minute span in the second period during which the Rangers failed to get a shot on goal.

The Rangers' Stanley Cup drought may be extended to 31 years if they don't figure themselves out sooner than later playing a Florida squad itching to return to the Cup final with hopes of a different outcome than last season.

AVOIDING LOSS OF MOMENTUM

Florida hasn't been consistent in its play between Games 1 and 2 through this post-season.

After defeating Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their opening-round series, the Panthers dropped Game 2 to the Lightning at home. In the second round, Florida got thumped 5-1 at home in Game 1 of its second-round series against Boston before returning the favour with a 6-1 Game 2 win.

The Panthers would be smart to expect a response from the Rangers, and be prepared to punch back in order to take a 2-0 lead.

FINALISTS

Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars, Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers and Patrik Allvin of the Vancouver Canucks were named the finalists for this season's Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award on Thursday.

Nill, last year's winner, oversaw a Stars team that led the Western Conference with 113 points and is currently in the Western Conference final against the Oilers.

Zito built a Panthers team that advanced to the Eastern Conference final for a second-consecutive year after a 110-point season. It's his third nomination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press