Five things Kentucky football needs to do over its final three games of 2024

After a much-needed off week, here are five things the Kentucky football team needs to do over the final three games of the 2024 season — besides win:

1. Establish a running game

Mark Stoops wants his offense to be balanced, but there is no denying that his best teams have had a strong running game. His 10-3 team in 2018 rushed for 199.4 yards per game. That team featured Benny Snell. His 10-3 team in 2021 rushed for 199.5 yards per game, which ranked 25th nationally. That team featured Chris Rodriguez.

This year, the Cats are 85th nationally in rushing yards per game at 144.7. They’re averaging 3.9 yards per rush, which ranks 94th. That might not matter if Kentucky boasted a strong passing game. It does not. That’s one reason why the Cats are 123rd nationally in total offense at 313.7 yards per game.

UK did finally have its first 100-yard rusher of the season last time out. Almost half of Jamarion Wilcox’s 102 yards on 17 carries came on a 50-yard burst on the Cats’ first play from scrimmage at Tennessee. They need more of that.

2. Figure out the quarterback situation

Is Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff the long-term answer? Is it time to turn to freshman Cutter Boley? Where does Gavin Wimsatt fit into the mix?

Offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan indicated in his postgame press conference in Knoxville it may be time to give Boley a longer look. The former Lexington Christian Academy star has the traits you look for in a quarterback. And he can appear in three more games, plus a bowl game without losing his redshirt.

Meanwhile, Vandagriff has a year of eligibility remaining. No one questions his dedication and toughness. And Vandagriff has had his moments. He needs to be more consistent, however. So do you throw away the experience he’s acquired this season and head in a different direction? Not an easy call.

Junior defensive lineman Deone Walker (0) is expected to leave Kentucky after this season and turn pro.

3. Find the future stars on defense

Here’s a list of the current seniors on UK’s defense: Tre’vonn Rybka, Octavius Oxendine, J.J. Weaver, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, D’Eryk Jackson, Zion Childress, Kristian Story.

Here’s another player expected to be playing his last three regular season games for the Wildcats: Deone Walker.

Thus defensive coordinator Brad White has an offseason overhauling job in store. He has some good young prospects, but now is the time to do some discovery. Injuries have already accelerated that process. But it’s never too early to start.

4. Continue to recruit at a high level

Despite its struggles, indications are Kentucky is doing well on the recruiting trail. Rivals has UK’s current collection of commitments ranked 19th in the country. On3 has Kentucky ranked 21st.

Sometimes an off year on the field turns out to be a good year in recruiting. Message: Look, we need you. There’s an opportunity for you to play. Early.

Over the last three games, Kentucky needs to avoid doing anything that might start some of those commitments looking in other directions.

5. Stoops needs to reassure the fan base

You’ve heard the speculation. No doubt he has, as well. Talk that after 12 years the Kentucky football coach might hang it up after this year. Or talk that his dedication to the job is not quite the same. Is his heart still in it?

Stoops has fueled some of that talk himself with complaints about the increased demands of his job, including NIL. If I had his ear, I’d advise him to put a lid on such talk. To use a Stoops phrase, there’s no crying on the yacht.

Some of the speculation comes from diminished returns, as well. Kentucky football hasn’t just lost four straight. It’s 5-12 over its last 17 games, including 2-11 in its last 13 SEC outings. Stoops needs to send a signal that he wants to be here, and will be here for the long haul.

