The five things Ineos Britannia need to turn around Americas Cup deficit

Ineos Brittania lost their third consecutive race of the series on Sunday to go 3-0 down - Getty Images /David Ramos

After losing their third consecutive race of the series on Sunday to go 3-0 down against defenders New Zealand, Ineos Britannia have a mountain to climb if they are to get back into his America’s Cup match.

But there is no need to panic just yet. Ben Ainslie’s team have shown enough to suggest they can be competitive against the Kiwis if they get everything right. Here is what they need to do to get back into this.

Use the time off the water wisely

The cancellation of Sunday’s second race felt like a blessing as far as Ineos were concerned. Although Ainslie insisted afterwards that his team had been “ready to go”, the feeling was very much that it suited the Brits to get off the water. New Zealand had all the momentum at that point; Ainslie was still raging at the way Race 3 had unfolded, with that costly penalty in the prestart; then he took exception to a question from the Kiwi commentator on ACTV, appearing to suggest partisanship before swearing at him while his microphone was still hot. Better to get back to base and regroup.

Even Ainslie conceded in the mixed zone later on that the postponement of Race 4 might have been useful. “In some ways it’s quite good,” he said. “It’s been a tough opening few days for us and we’ve got to up our game and it’s a good chance to get everyone together and have a bit of a reset.”

‘Reset’ was a word Ainslie had used a bit earlier, suggesting it was not just the boat that needed tweaking . “I think it’s probably time for a bit of a reset in terms of our approach to how we’ve been sailing, how we’ve been approaching the racing, and trying to find some more performance on the boat,” he said. “I’m confident that we can do that.”

Ben Ainslie was not impressed by the line of questioning of a reporter from New Zealand - Getty Images /David Ramos

Make the right ‘tweaks’

At this stage, major changes to the boats are forbidden. The structural stuff has all now been declared. Foils, rudders etc But that does not mean teams are sitting idle when they’re not racing. “Obviously the boat and the components are as they are,” explained trimmer Leigh McMillan. “We can’t change any of that. But it’s lots of little tweaks in how we set up the boat and how we mode it, and just how we sail it. There’s always very small refinements depending on the sea state, the conditions, the puffiness, the shiftiness, and how we get the best speed out of the boat.”

Ineos, who have the might of Mercedes F1 behind them when it comes to data analysis and modelling, showed an incredible ability to develop through each stage of the challenger series. They are going to need to find every little gain they can, get their settings adjusted perfectly, nail their choice of sails for every race - and then go out there and execute.

Win a start

This is the big one. All the talk before this final was of how “battle-hardened” Ineos would be after that nail biting series against Luna Rossa. Yes, New Zealand would be quick but how would their skipper Peter Burling like it when Ainslie went for them in the pre-starts? It seems that chat riled New Zealand. “It was great to see a bit of match racing creeping in there,” said the Kiwi coach Ray Davies of their prestart to Race 3, in which they won a port-starboard duel with Ineos, which proved key to the entire race. He was almost taunting Ainslie. “Really really awesome,” he continued. “We’ve been practising a lot. Ben’s been asking for someone to do it for quite some time. So it was good that it was us that gave him one of those.”

Ainslie felt the penalty had been a “close call” by the umpires, but whether it was or it wasn’t, it led to New Zealand’s second clear win of the series after also winning the start in Race 1, when Ineos encountered battery issues. Race 2 was pretty even. Ineos really need to win one of these starts soon. Only then will we find out whether they have enough speed to keep New Zealand behind them. “I think we can,” Ainslie insisted. “There are some areas where we are really working hard at our performance to try to make some gains. But for sure if we can get ahead I think we’ve got a fast enough boat that we can keep them behind.”

Pray for choppier conditions

There is a school of thought growing that Ineos, with their bustle and their shape of their foils, would prefer a messier sea state. The positioning of the bulb on NZ’s foil arm potentially makes them a bit more vulnerable when the waves are bigger and the bulb is submerged. “The lumpy stuff definitely favoured us against the Italians,” cyclor Neil Hunter said on Saturday. “Whether that will be the same against the Kiwis we’ll see. But yes, I think we’d definitely like it a bit windier and a bit lumpier.”

Harness the rage

Ainslie has been here before. He was part of the Oracle team who found themselves 8-1 down against New Zealand in a first-to-nine series in 2013 and went on to win 9-8. He needs something to change. Perhaps his outburst on Sunday was intended to do that. Provide a lightning rod. Ainslie certainly suggested afterwards that he intended to use the controversy as motivation.

The tricky thing is getting angry when you are racing for yourself in dinghies is one thing. Getting angry when you are in charge of a team of hundreds of people, and a crew of sailors, is another. Ainslie needs to find the right balance between inspiring and scaring his troops. If he can do that - and everything else above - Ineos can still come back from this. Asked whether he had a message for the British fans in Barcelona and back in the UK, Ainslie smiled. “Don’t lose faith,” he said. “There’s a long way to go in this yet.”