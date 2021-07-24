Five things for Canadians to watch at Tokyo Olympics on Monday, July 26

From Penny Oleksiak looking to shine again on swimming’s biggest stage after a record-setting Olympic debut to the ultimate test of endurance in the first triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park, here are five things to watch Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Five years later, Penny Oleksiak back for more in the pool

Five years removed from her record-setting performance at the 2016 Rio Games as a 16-year-old, Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak looks to shine again on the sport’s biggest stage. The now 21-year-old is competing in the women’s 200-metre freestyle heat Monday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, following Saturday's 4 x 100 metre freestyle relay event. Oleksiak won four of Canada’s six swim medals in 2016, including gold in the 100-metre freestyle, becoming the first Canadian to win four medals at a summer Olympics. Summer McIntosh, 14, is also swimming in a 200-metre freestyle heat.

Quest for basketball medal begins against tough Serbian squad

Putting aside her opening-ceremony duties, Canadian flag-bearer Miranda Ayim turns her attention to the hardwood for the opening match of the women’s basketball tournament. Canada faces Serbia – one of the favourites in the competition – in Group-A action at Saitama Super Arena, just outside Tokyo. Twelve teams are split into three groups, with the top two advancing from each group, along with the two best third-place teams. The Americans have won six consecutive gold medals and are the team to beat.

Judo elimination round begins for Ontario’s Klimkait

Canada has a shot at an Olympic medal in judo in Jessica Klimkait. Making her Olympic debut, the 24-year-old from Whitby, Ont., is competing in the 57-kilogram weight class. Klimkait won gold at the 2021 world judo championship to secure her spot in Tokyo. She begins the elimination round of 16 on Monday. On the men’s side, Montreal’s Arthur Margelidon is competing in the 73-kilogram weight class. Canada has not won a medal in judo since 2012.

Canada seeks bounce-back volleyball match after dropping thriller

After dropping a nail-biter in their opening group-stage match against Italy, the Canadian men's volleyball team is back on the court to face host nation Japan. The Canadians won the first two sets and nearly upset the Italians in their first match at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday before losing three sets in a row. Twelve teams are split into two groups, with the top four advancing to the knockout round. Canada has yet to win a medal in volleyball.

Pair of Canadian triathletes compete against world’s best

Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park is the site of Monday’s men’s individual triathlon. Two Canadians are among the 56 athletes competing: Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff, Man., and Matthew Sharpe of Victoria, B.C. They face some stiff competition in the likes of Mario Mola of Spain and Britain’s Alex Yee. Mislawchuk finished 15th at the Rio Games while Sharpe is making his Olympic debut. Distances for the Olympic triathlon include a 1,500-metre swim, a 40-kilometre bike ride followed by a 10-kilometre run.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press