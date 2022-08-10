Purvis getting familiar with Canada Games podium

WELLAND, Ont. — The Selkirk Dolphins Swim Club might have to build an extra trophy shelf for Teagen Purvis, who on Tuesday won her third medal of the Canada Summer Games.

Purvis struck gold in the 100-metre Special Olympics backstroke, her second gold for Team Manitoba in as many days. She also has a silver medal.

"I feel so awesome. I am so proud and my heart is pounding out of my chest with excitement," said Purvis, who is coached by Melissa Diamond. "And I also want to say congratulations to everybody at the Canada Games."

Purvis won gold in the 100-metre Special Olympics freestyle event on Monday, and then added a silver in the 50-metre Special Olympics breaststroke event.

Three days into competition and five teams are still looking for their first medal of any colour at the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Saskatchewan, Yukon, Prince Edward Island, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are hoping that an action-packed Tuesday will change the zeros on the medal standings.

British Columbia, with 10 silvers, leads the standings with 18 medals. Ontario, with a Games-high nine golds, is next at 17. Quebec (13), Alberta (11) and Manitoba (5) follow.

Manitoba has five medals and Newfoundland and Labrador has three. Those with one medal are Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

