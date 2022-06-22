  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Five takeaways from Oversight Committee hearing: Roger Goodell acknowledges Commanders' 'unacceptable' culture

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Commanders
    Washington Commanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder remained out of the country on Wednesday, for what his attorney called a "longstanding Commanders-related business conflict."

Simultaneously, in a Capitol Hill hearing room, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell faced the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about the Commanders' workplace culture that included sexual harassment and intimidation, former employees have testified.

"Rather than show up and take responsibility for his actions, he chose to skip town," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the committee. "Apparently, Mr. Snyder is in France, where he has docked his luxury yacht near a resort town. That should tell you just how much respect he has for women in the workplace."

Prior to the hearing, the committee released a 29-page memorandum describing its investigation into the club, the NFL's knowledge of the team culture and the extent of Snyder's involvement in "crating and fostering the Commanders' toxic workplace."

Here are five takeaways from the memorandum and Goodell's opening statement.

Did Dan Snyder know about Commanders' workplace culture?

Simply, yes.

One example from the memorandum: Former Washington chief operating officer David Pauken testified that after Snyder learned a member of the coaching staff groped a team employee, Snyder avoided action against the coach and directed the employee to "stay away from the coach."

Another employee told the committee described a culture of "glorified drinking and womanizing."

Daniel Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL team's new identity in February.
Daniel Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL team's new identity in February.

Snyder conducted shadow investigations into reporters, ex-team employees

The committee revealed that evidence obtained showed Snyder and his lawyers conducted shadow investigations into Washington Post reporters who exposed malpractice and former employees blowing the whistle on the organization.

That included a 100-slide PowerPoint dossier presenting the information about the journalists and former employees. Snyder also targeted the law firms representing the ex-employees, according to the memorandum.

Dan Snyder, Commanders attempted to intimidate witnesses

The NFL tapped attorney Beth Wilkinson and her law firm to conduct an investigation into the workplace culture in July 2020. The league did not release the findings publicly, saying Wilkinson provided an oral report.

The NFL knew that Snyder's lawyers had direct access to the NFL and Wilkinson's investigation and used information, according to the committee's findings. The former Commanders employees who spoke out said "Snyder's use of private investigators intimidated them and discouraged them from participating in the Wilkinson Investigation."

That intimidation also included an investment banker, John Moag, who represented the team's minority owners as they tried to sell their stake in the team, per the committee.

Roger Goodell in March.
Roger Goodell in March.

NFL delayed findings of Beth Wilkinson’s investigation

The NFL was briefed on Wilkinson's findings a total of 16 times with at least four written briefings. Those briefings took place between Aug. 26, 2020 and June 28, 2021.

Goodell was briefed twice, both orally -- once on March 2, 2021 and again on April 26 of that year, according to the memorandum.

The NFL released the findings on July 1, 2020.

Wrote the Committee: "The evidence uncovered by the Committee casts doubt on the sufficiency of the NFL’s response to the Wilkinson Investigation findings and underscores the need for the League and the team to fully cooperate with the Committee’s investigation."

Goodell's opening statement said the NFL did not receive a written report "for compelling reasons" to protect confidentiality of employees, current and former.

Roger Goodell acknowledges ‘unprofessional’ ‘unacceptable’ workplace culture

Goodell mentioned the $10 million fine levied toward the Commanders and removal of Snyder from "day-to-day operations" of the club. He also touted the percentage of women hired across the league in 2021 and the NFL's prioritization of "diversity, equity and inclusion."

"We have been open and direct about the fact that the workplace culture at the Commanders was not only unprofessional, but toxic for far too long," Goodell said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commanders hearing: Roger Goodell acknowledges 'unacceptable' culture

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Street Under at Least 9 Feet of Water as Thousands Affected by Flooding in Southeast China

    A street in Qingyuan, China, was submerged in 3 to 4 meters of water on June 22, as floods in the southeastern region of Guangdong affected 400,000 people.Footage recorded by u/3287403181 on Weibo shows the first floor of buildings on Jianshe Road in Shuibian Town, Yingde, part of Qingyuan city, underwater. Power lines can be seen hovering just above the water’s surface.The user said the flooding in the street was between three and four meters deep.Guangdong province in China, where the city of Qingyuan is located, has been hit by severe flooding caused by heavy rain. Local media reported on June 22 that more than 400,000 people had been affected by the floods. No casualties had been registered. Credit: u/3287403181 via Storyful

  • Mighty Natalie Portman: How She Emerged From the Marvel Sidelines to Wield Thor’s Hammer

    It wasn’t just that Natalie Portman packed on so much muscle she could arm-wrestle Captain America. It’s that she’d never been asked to do it before. Throughout her 30-year career, Portman has grown accustomed to exploiting her lean five-foot-three frame, most memorably in her Oscar-winning performance as an obsessive, spindle-thin ballet dancer in 2010’s “Black […]

  • Parents of 4-Month-Old Baby Shot Dead in Feud Over Dog

    via Facebook A Connecticut couple with a newborn was shot dead on Father’s Day in a “minor personal dispute” between neighbors over a dog, police say.Christina Dang, 27, and Chase Garrett, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in a Hartford driveway. A third victim, a woman who police say lived at the same address as the couple, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not yet been released.“This is a tragic series of events, and it is heartbreaking to thi

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El