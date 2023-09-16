Five takeaways from Kansas State’s last-second loss to the Missouri Tigers in Columbia

Harrison Mevis drilled an improbable 61-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Missouri football team to a 30-27 victory over Kansas State on Saturday at Faurot Field.

The extremely lock kick punctuated an exciting afternoon of football.

Both teams combined for 838 yards of offense and the Tigers pulled off an upset against the No. 15 Wildcats.

Here are five takeaways on the action:

This was a fun quarterback battle

It was apparent early on that this game between former conference rivals was going to be a shootout.

Will Howard quickly led K-State down field for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Then Brady Cook answered immediately with a 47-yard strike to Luther Burden for a Missouri touchdown.

Both quarterbacks went on to play impressive games.

Howard connected on 25 of 39 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns.

Cook completed 23 of 35 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

Their stat lines could have been even bigger, but both quarterbacks appeared hobbled with injuries in the second half. That limited their mobility.

Still, this was the type of game where it felt like whichever team had the ball last was going to win. That is exactly what happened.

Kansas State’s secondary struggled against the deep ball

The Wildcats were barely challenged on defense in their first two games. That changed when the Tigers came out aggressively throwing the ball.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook caused problems for K-State by getting the ball downfield to his receivers for several explosive plays on his way to 356 yards and two touchdowns (plus one rushing).

Cook spread the ball around so efficiently that five Mizzou receivers caught a pass of at least 25 yards. That was a big change from K-State’s first two games of the season, when Cats barely surrendered any long gains.

The Tigers got started when Cook threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden on a play in which the Wildcats inexplicably failed to cover him as he sprinted toward the end zone. Cook later connected with Mookie Cooper for a gain of 41 yards.

With those big gains, the Tigers were able to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

But they connected on more big plays in the second half with Theo Wease, Marquis Johnson and Brett Norfleet all moving the chains through the air.

Burden also came through with a 26-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that gave Missouri a 27-24 lead. K-State was not properly prepared to defend him.

The Wildcats will have much to work on when it comes to defending the pass as they turn their attention to Big 12 play.

Ben Sinnott was a highlight machine

Every time the Wildcats needed a big play they seemed to turn to their tight end.

Ben Sinnott had a terrific game as both a blocker and a pass-catcher. K-State quarterback Will Howard found him for five catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

He also added a pair of highlight moves in the open field while Missouri defenders were trying to bring him down after the catch. He broke away from tackles, made some nimble moves near the sideline and moved the chains at important times.

K-State also relied on him twice in the red zone, as Howard found him on a crossing route for a score and on a jump pass.

This was the type of game that could make him an All-Big 12 tight end.

Avery Johnson gets his own package

Chris Klieman decided to use more than one quarterback in K-State’s first road game of the season.

It was an interesting decision, to say the least. But it seemed to pay off.

The Wildcats sent freshman Avery Johnson onto the field at various times and shifted Howard out to receiver. On those plays, the Missouri defense had to stay on its toes and keep track of two K-State players who could throw the ball down field.

K-State didn’t ask Johnson to do much of anything with his arm, but he did get to show off his legs a few times. He turned four carries into 24 yards and even picked up an important first down in the second half.

Those plays could add a fascinating new wrinkle to the K-State offense this season if coordinator Collin Klein decides to stick with it.

Red zone penalties meant nothing to the Wildcats

K-State had to work much harder than usual to reach the end zone on a pair of drives against the Tigers.

On three separate occasions, K-State watched a touchdown get taken off the scoreboard because of penalties.

The first happened on the opening drive of the game, when a holding call on Sinnott negated a short touchdown run from Howard. But the Wilcats were fortunate to score a few moments later when Phillip Brooks caught a deflected pass in the end zone.

Later, in the third quarter, the Wildcats had even more penalty issues in the red zone. This time, a holding call on Will Swanson wiped away a touchdown run by Howard. Then a passing touchdown to Jadon Jackson was called back because of pass interference on Brooks.

Somehow, K-State once again overcame those errors and scored on a pass from Howard to Sinnott.

Those errors didn’t end up costing K-State on Saturday, but the Wildcats don’t want to make that a habit in future games.