Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over rival KU in Sunflower Showdown

  • 1/5

    Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over rival KU in Sunflower Showdown

    Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
  • 2/5

    Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over rival KU in Sunflower Showdown

    Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
  • 3/5

    Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over rival KU in Sunflower Showdown

    Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over rival KU in Sunflower Showdown

    Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
  • 5/5

    Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over rival KU in Sunflower Showdown

    Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle
Kellis Robinett
·6 min read

The Kansas State football team is off to bigger and better things.

After closing out the regular season with a 47-27 victory over rival Kansas, the Wildcats will now turn their focus to one of the most meaningful games they have played in two decades. K-State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) has earned a berth in the Big 12 championship game against undefeated TCU.

Win or lose, the Wildcats are also now on track to receive an invitation to the Sugar Bowl.

That is kind of a big deal. K-State has not played in a Big 12 championship game since 2003, and it hasn’t participated in a major bowl since 2012, the last time it won a conference title (when there was no league championship game).

The Wildcats have exciting things to look forward to thanks to a comfortable win over the Jayhawks (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) on a rainy Saturday evening at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State took care of business in a game it absolutely had to win. Now it will be rewarded.

KU will wait to learn its bowl destination now that its regular season has drawn to a close.

Here are some takeaways on the action:

Big plays were the difference in this game

For the first time in a long while, the Sunflower Showdown felt like an evenly matched game.

Both teams were able to sustain long drives and find the end zone. Both teams came up with impressive stops on defense. Both teams fought hard until the bitter end.

Maybe this can turn into a more competitive football rivalry with Lance Leipold and Chris Klieman as the head coaches.

That being said, the Wildcats held a significant advantage over the Jayhawks in one of the most important areas of the game. They didn’t make any bone-headed mistakes. That proved to be the difference on Saturday, because KU shot itself in the foot on more than a few occasions.

Perhaps the biggest KU blunder of the night came in the early going when O.J. Burroughs mishandled a punt near his own goal line and K-State recovered the loose ball to set up an easy touchdown run for senior receiver Malik Knowles. Instead of having a chance to take the lead on their first drive of the game, the Jayhawks were staring at a 7-0 deficit.

Later, an illegal block on a kickoff return set the Jayhawks up with awful field position, and that mistake led to a holding penalty in the end zone. Just like that, K-State was credited with a safety.

Kansas also allowed a Ty Zentner punt to roll 72 yards in the second quarter, surrendered an 80-yard pass from Will Howard to Deuce Vaughn on third-and-long and lost a fumble at midfield when it had an opportunity to cut into a one-score deficit.

Morgan Fairchild also dropped an important two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter that would have trimmed the score to eight points.

Every time the Jayhawks had a chance to make things truly interesting, the Wildcats hit them with a stiff arm.

K-State handled clutch situations much better than KU. That was one of the main reasons why the Wildcats won and remain a few steps ahead of the Jayhawks as a football program.

Malik Knowles is a gifted receiver ... and a runner

Knowles is listed as a receiver on the K-State football roster, which makes sense as he leads the Wildcats in every major statistical category as a pass-catcher. But he could also be a running back.

Every time the Wildcats hand the ball to Knowles in the backfield good things seem to happen.

Knowles rushed the ball three times for 38 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. Earlier this season, he scored on an end-around run for a long touchdown. The combination of his speed and Deuce Vaughn’s abilities as a lead blocker have been almost impossible for defenses to stop.

With rain coming down most of the game, it made sense to give the ball to playmakers without risking a bad pass. Knowles took advantage with several big plays. This was likely Knowles’ final home game with the Wildcats. Unless he decides to return as a “super senior,” he went out with a bang.

Easy day for Will Howard

The K-State quarterback didn’t have to do much in this game.

He completed 11 of 21 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, but he didn’t carry the team on his back to amass those statistics.

Heck, he didn’t even complete a pass in the second half.

Most of his passing yardage came on two plays. He threw a pass over the middle to Vaughn in the second quarter, and Vaughn cut up field for an 80-yard gain. Howard also lobbed a pass to tight end Sammy Wheeler for a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter in which there wasn’t a KU defender in the neighborhood.

Otherwise, he mostly got the ball to his playmakers and watched them do exciting things. It was a stress-free day for Howard, with K-State rushing for 230 yards on 42 attempts.

Not the best day for K-State’s offensive line

There wasn’t all that much to criticize about the Wildcats in this one. But they were shaky at times at the line of scrimmage.

KU had defenders in the backfield more often than most would have expected, and the Jayhawks put a decent amount of pressure on Howard. They hurried him three times and sacked him twice. Those havoc plays led to a pair of fumbles, one of which KU jumped on for a turnover at midfield.

K-State also struggled to punch the ball in for a touchdown near the goal line in the third quarter and had to get Vaughn on the perimeter to score a touchdown.

The Wildcats did rush for 230 yards, so it wasn’t all bad. But those issues could have been more costly against a stronger opponent.

Another standout day for Ty Zentner

Here’s a stat you don’t see every day.

Senior special-teams maven Ty Zentner (who handles field goals, kickoffs and punts for the Wildcats) averaged 62.7 yards per punt on Saturday. His longest one of the day went for 72 yards and completely flipped the field, pinning the Jayhawks near their own goal line.

Zentner also connected on his lone field-goal attempt of 27 yards.

More Big 12 special-teams player-of-the-week honors may be in his future.

Latest Stories

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton

    Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Whistler, B.C. Live coverage continues Saturday at 7 p.m. ET with the second heat of the four-man bobsleigh competition.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history. James matched a career high with seven 3-pointers. He finished 11 for 21 from the field, including a booming one-handed dunk on a lob from Russell Westbrook with a minute remaining in the first half. While James was pl

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • NHL notebook: Early season 'Fire Lindy' chants didn't 'sit well' with surging Devils

    Miles Wood was in his car and not in a good mood. New Jersey Devils fans were in the same boat for different reasons. A team with heightened expectations after a mostly miserable decade had just dropped its second straight game to open a season that was supposed to be different. And the locals were already extremely restless. Chants of "Fire Lindy" directed at veteran head coach Lindy Ruff rained down from the stands inside Prudential Center that night. "We've definitely been in the soup for a c

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Point has 2 goals, assist in Lightning's 5-2 win over Blues

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Friday night. Nikita Kucherov had three assists for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in his 135th win in his 200th home game. Only Jacques Plante (138) had more in his first 200 home games. The Lightning also got goals from Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul. Kucherov has 21 assists and 31 points this season, reaching 30 points within the first 20 games